CCHS' Swan, Thomas earn first-team All-District 7-1A honors

Central Catholic High School had two first-team All-District 7-1A boys basketball selections to highlight its postseason district picks.

The Eagles’ Brooks Thomas and Elijah Swan made the top team.

Central Catholic’s D.J. Lewis was a second-team selection, while teammates Taylor Blanchard, Davidyione Bias, Tyler Smith and Demondrick Blackburn were honorable mention selections.

Below is the complete team all-district team:

First Team

—Terrance Jones, Lafayette Christian Academy.

—Jaylon Williams, Centerville.

—Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic.

—Elijah Swan, Central Catholic.

—Javian Howard, Lafayette Christian Academy.

Second Team

—Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic.

—Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian Academy.

—Pierre Dupre, Lafayette Christian Academy.

—Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist.

—D.J. Lewis, Central Catholic.

Honorable Mention (Central Catholic only)

—Taylor Blanchard, Davidyione Bias, Tyler Smith and Demondrick Blackburn.