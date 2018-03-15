CCHS' Swan earns 1st-team All-District 7-1A honors

Central Catholic had one representative on the All-District 7-1A first team as junior Elijah Swan made the group.

Swan was joined on the all-district team by Central Catholic second-team selection, junior Brooks Thomas.

Central Catholic eighth-grader D.J. Lewis and sophomores Davidyione Bias and Taylor Blanchard were honorable mention selections.

District champion and eventual state champion Lafayette Christian swept the individual honors as Greg Williams was named Most Valuable Player, while Byron Starks is Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

1st Team

Greg Williams, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.; Jaylon Williams, Centerville, Jr.; Elijah Swan, Central Catholic, Jr.; Kailen Thibodaux, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.; and Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic, Jr.

2nd Team

Marquis Strawder, Centerville, Jr.; Terrance Jones, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr.; J.T. Lege, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.; Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic, Jr.; Pierre Dupre, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr;

MVP: Greg Williams, Lafayette Christian Academy

Coach of the Year: Byron Starks, Lafayette Christian Academy

Honorable Mention

Jackson Hebert, Centerville, Sr.; D.J. Lewis, Central Catholic, eighth grade; Beally Istre, Gueydan High School, Jr.; Brian Sonnier, Hanson Memorial, Jr.; Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist, Fr.; Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian Academy, So.; Javian Howard, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr; Nick Langlinais, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.; Dylan Peters, Highland Baptist, Jr.; Josh Frost, Hanson Memorial, Sr.; Bryson Colbert, Hanson Memorial, seventh grade; Alex Williams, Gueydan High School, Fr.; Dominic Touchet, Gueydan High School, So.; Ryan Young, Centerville, Jr.; Jaylon Cooks, Centerville, Jr.; Davidyione Bias, Central Catholic, So.; Taylor Blanchard, Central Catholic, So.; and Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian Academy, So.