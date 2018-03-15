CCHS shuts out Hanson Memorial, 7-0

Central Catholic High School’s Bryce Grizzaffi threw his second no-hitter in a week, and Central Catholic run-ruled St. James, 12-0, in five innings Tuesday in nondistrict baseball action.

Grizzaffi, who tossed a no-hitter against Ellender a week ago, pitched five innings and hit two batters while fanning nine.

Offensively, Central Catholic erupted for 10 first-inning runs and added two more in the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Grant Stansbury led the Eagles with a 3-for-3 performance with a double, an RBI and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Grizzaffi, 1-for-3, a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Brooke Thomas, 1-for-3, a double, two RBIs and a run; Tyler Longman, 1-for-2, two RBIs and a run; Hunter Daigle, 1-for-2, an RBI and two runs; Thomas Mire and Nathan Hebb, each 1-for-2, an RBI and a run; and Luke Barbier, 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Central Catholic (7-5) will return to action Friday when it plays Episcopal at Ascension Catholic’s tournament in a 3:30 p.m. contest before facing St. John at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Assumption edges

Berwick

Assumption scored a combined six runs during its final four at bats to turn a 4-1 deficit into an eventual 7-5 victory against Berwick in nondistrict action in Berwick Tuesday.

Trailing 4-1 after three innings, Assumption scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game at 4.

While Berwick retook the lead at 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, Assumption countered with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Early on, Berwick led 1-0 after an inning and 2-0 after two complete.

While Assumption cut its deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third, Berwick scored two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Berwick outhit Assumption 11-5, but the Panthers committed two errors, walked four Mustangs and hit three more.

Kyle Pitre, Patrick Robertson and Zeph Hoffpauir led the Berwick offense. Pitre was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Robertson was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases. Hoffpauir finished 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Lucas Hatch, 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Reid Wiley, 2-for-3; Mitchell Sanford, 1-for-2, a double, a stolen base and two runs; and Kyle Boudreaux, an RBI.

Pitre suffered the loss. In 5.2 innings, he surrendered seven runs (five earned) on five hits with four walks, three hit batters and seven strikeouts.

Berwick (8-4) will return to action Thursday when it opens paly in Ascension Catholic’s tournament against Brusly at 6:30 p.m. Brusly was a 3A state semifinalist a year ago.

Terrebonne

shuts out MCHS

Terrebonne High School shut out Morgan City, 5-0, Tuesday in Morgan City.

Terrebonne scored four runs in the second and another in the seventh.

The teams combined for just eight hits as Terrebonne had six and Morgan City, two.

Morgan City committed two errors.

Logan Tingle suffered the loss. In seven innings, he surrendered five runs (one earned) on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Mitchell Mancuso led Morgan City with a 1-for-3 performance with a double.

Morgan City (7-7) will return to action Thursday at Lutcher’s tournament. Morgan City will play South Plaquemines at 4 p.m. at St. Amant.