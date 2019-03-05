Central Catholic High School's Brooks Thomas celebrates following the Eagles' quarterfinal victory against Southern Lab Friday. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Central Catholic's Elijah Swan dribbles down the court during the Eagles' quarterfinal victory against Southern Lab Friday. Swan and Brooks Thomas are the Eagles' two senior on this year's squad. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

CCHS seniors are looking for a title in their last season

Tue, 03/05/2019 - 10:09am

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019