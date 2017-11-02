Central Catholic High School's Cooper LeBlanc pursues a Highland Baptist ball carrier during earlier season District 7-1A action in New Iberia. Central Catholic will conclude its regular season Friday when it hosts Vermilion Catholic in league play. With a win, Central Catholic can force a three-way tie for the district crown with Vermilion Catholic and Lafayette Christian. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
CCHS is playing for a share of the District 7-1A crown Friday against VC
Thu, 11/02/2017 - 2:31pm Geoffrey Stoute