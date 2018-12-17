CCHS places 7 on All-District 7-1A first team

Central Catholic placed seven on the All-District 7-1A football first-team.

The Eagles were represented on offense by running back Davidyione Bias, tight end Caleb Menina and offensive lineman Michael-Anthony Hill.

Central Catholic had four defensive selections: defen-sive lineman Parker Nelson, linebacker Nathan Hebb, defensive back DeDe Gant and punter Dakota Lux.

The Eagles had nine sec-ond-team selections. On offense, the squad was represented by Gant at quarterback, wide receivers Brooks Thomas and Bryce Grizzaffi and offensive linemen Kaden Scott and Cade Booty. On defense, Central Catholic’s selection were defensive lineman Aidan Dehart, linebacker Philip Guarisco, defensive back Bryce Grizzaffi and flex Hunter Daigle.

Central Catholic had eight honorable mention picks: J.C. Hebert, Khyrie Willis, Booty, Austin Ganaway, Hugh Hamer, Grant Stansbury, Ryan Miller and Lux.

District champion Lafa-yette Christian Academy swept the individual honors as quarterback Zachary Clemet was named the Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Martin Lee is the Defensive Player of the Year and Trev Faulk is the Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

1st-Team Offense

QB- Zachary Clement (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Athlete-Drew Lege (Vermilion Catholic)

RB-Logan Gabriel (Lafayette Christian Academy)

RB- Davidyone Bias (Central Catholic)

RB- Kalix Broussard (Vermilion Catholic)

WR-Griffin Guidry (Gueydan)

WR-Sage Ryan (Lafayette Christian Academy)

WR-Errol Rogers Jr (Lafayette Christian Academy)

WR-Ethan Lege (Vermilion Catholic)

TE-Caleb Menina (Central Catholic)

OL-Devin Charles (Lafayette Christian Academy)

OL-Nick Ancelet (Lafayette Christian Academy)

OL-Michael-Anthony Hill (Central Catholic)

OL-Grant David (Vermilion Catholic)

OL-Gabe Carlson (Gueydan)

Returner-Dane Wallace (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Kicker-Colin LaHaye (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Offensive MVP: Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian Academy

1st-Team Defense

DL- Fitzgerald West (Lafayette Christian Academy)

DL- Parker Nelson (Central Catholic)

DL- Alex Sanders (Vermilion Catholic)

DL- Quintin Marshall (Vermilion Catholic)

LB- Nathan Hebb (Central Catholic)

LB- Martin Lee (Lafayette Christian Academy)

LB- Princeton Malbrue (Lafayette Christian Academy)

LB- Nick Choate (Vermilion Catholic)

DB-Dede Gant (Central Catholic)

DB- Sage Ryan (Lafayette Christian Academy)

DB- Ca’ Lib Watts (Lafayette Christian Academy)

DB- Ethan Lege (Vermilion Catholic)

Flex- Nicholas Picard (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Punter- Dakota Lux (Central Catholic)

Defensive MVP: Martin Lee (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Coach of the Year: Trev Faulk (Lafayette Christian Academy)

2nd-Team Offense

QB- Dede Gant (Central Catholic)

RB- Jaylon Cooks (Centerville)

RB- Montreal Felix (Lafayette Christian Academy)

RB- Lane Breaux (Gueydan)

WR- Brooks Thomas (Central Catholic)

WR- Brian Sonnier (Hanson)

WR- Bryce Grizzaffi (Central Catholic)

WR- Garrett Wiggins (Vermilion Catholic)

WR- Collin Broussard (Vermilion Catholic)

TE- Barrett Landry (Centerville)

OL- Kaden Scott (Central Catholic)

OL- Hayden Guinn (Lafayette Christian Academy)

OL- Cade Booty (Central Catholic)

OL- Payton Dinger (Centerville)

OL- Felix Joseph (Vermilion Catholic)

Athlete- Blaire Broussard (Gueydan)

Returner- Moe Maxile (Vermilion Catholic)

Kicker- J. Rob Allums (Vermilion Catholic)

2nd-Team Defense

DL- Dillon Borel (Lafayette Christian Academy)

DL- Tim Cotton (Lafayette Christian Academy)

DL- Aidan Dehart (Central Catholic)

DL- Amarion Chatman (Centerville)

LB- Phillip Guarisco (Central Catholic)

LB- Will Touchet (Gueydan)

LB- Steven Rosamond (Hanson)

LB- Drake Wooden (Lafayette Christian Academy)

LB- Kayl Bengston (Vermilion Catholic)

DB- Xavier Armstrong (Centerville)

DB- Bryce Grizzaffi (Central Catholic)

DB- Andre Leblanc (Vermilion Catholic)

DB- Jordan Hall (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Flex- Hunter Daigle (Central Catholic)

Punter- Colin Lahaye (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Honorable Mention:

Lafayette Christian Academy: Kyran Cormier, Luke Robinson, Brylan Green, Ethan Laing, Sabastian Oleske and Dalen Gondron.

Hanson Memorial: Alex Luchitz, Koby Boudreaux, Branden Loustalot, Donald Foulcard and Abdiel Macias.

Centerville: Morty Frederick, Collyn Pontiff, Ben Simpson, Don’ Trey Freeman and Drayvin Guilbeau.

Central Catholic: J.C. Hebert, Khyrie Willis, Cade Booty, Austin Ganaway, Hugh Hamer, Grant Stansbury, Ryan Miller and Dakota Lux.

Gueydan: Matthew Meaux, Mark Clark, Ethan Gaspard and Cameron Istre.

Vermilion Catholic: Colin Mier, Paul Morsi, John Pupera and Jacues Touchet.

Highland Baptist: Tanner Vicknair and Myles Liggans.