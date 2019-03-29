CCHS, MCHS will begin bowling playoffs Thursday

The girls bowling teams at Central Catholic and Morgan City High schools will begin Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls’ bowling playoff action Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

Central Catholic, the No. 10 seed, will meet No. 7 Holden, while Morgan City, the No. 11 seed, will face No. 6 Central of Baton Rouge.

Both games will begin at 1 p.m.

Instead of playing in a regional and bi-regional format this year, teams were seeded 1-32 using power rankings and will play in single-elimination regional and quarterfinal rounds at All-Star Lanes Thursday.

The four semifinalists will advance to play at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge April 4.

There are no classes or divisions in bowling, so schools, regardless of size, compete against one another.

Holden’s lineup features three bowlers who are among the top 48 in the state to qualify to participate in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Bowling State Singles Championship. Bowlers qualified based on their average at the end of the regular season and will bowl at All-Star Lanes April 5.

Holden’s Hannah Stambough leads the team with a 174 average, which ranks No. 19 statewide. Other state singles qualifiers for Holden are Madison Stafford with a 159 average and Hope Bankston with a 153 average.

Central Catholic’s top bowler, Emily Price, has qualified for the state singles championships, too, after recording a 160 average during the regular season. She is ranked No. 35 in the state.

In addition to Price, Central Catholic’s remaining top five bowlers are Ashley Daigle, Jolie Boudreaux, Sara Thibodaux, Julianna Hernandez and Marina Duval. Daigle has a 150 average; Boudreaux, 147; Thibodaux, 137; Hernandez, 135; and Duval, 133. Ashley Mabile and Chloe Estay also are members of Central Catholic’s team.

Central of Baton Rouge’s top bowler is Alanna Coward, who is ranked No. 8 in singles with a 186 average. Her teammate, Christalyn Roper, also made the singles’ field with a 158 average.

Morgan City’s top bowler, Juliet Thibodeaux, has a 183 average, which is ranked No. 9 in singles action. Teammate MacKenzie Amador also made the singles championships with a 173 average.

Behind Thibodeaux and Amador, Morgan City’s next top four bowlers are Kameron Patureau, Myllah Brown, Aymie Pearce and Sara Sierra. Patureau has a 151 average; Brown, 116; and Pearce and Sierra, 113 apiece. Mylin Wilson is also is a member of the Lady Tigers’ bowling team.