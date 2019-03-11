CCHS, MCHS finish the weekend 2-0 at CCHS' Tourney

Central Catholic and Morgan City each finished 2-0 this weekend at Central Catholic’s Tournament.

Central Catholic defeated H.L. Bourgeois 9-3 Friday and Central Lafourche 4-2 Saturday.

Morgan City defeated Patterson 4-2 Friday and Central Lafourche 11-10 Saturday.

Berwick finished the weekend 1-1 with a 3-1 loss to St. John Friday and an 18-0 victory against H.L. Bourgeois Saturday.

Patterson dropped its lone game to Morgan City 4-2.

CCHS wins twice

Central Catholic defeated H.L. Bourgeois and Central Lafourche at the annual Central Catholic Tournament this weekend.

Friday, Central Catholic defeated H.L. Bourgeois 9-3.

Central Catholic led 5-0 after an inning and increased its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the second.

While H.L. Bourgeois scored a run in the top of the fourth, Central Catholic scored three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 9-1 lead. H.L. Bourgeois added its final two runs in the top of the sixth.

Luke Barbier and Ross Thomas combined for a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Barbier earned the win as he pitched five innings and surrendered one run (one earned) on one hit with two walks, two hit batters and fanned seven. Thomas pitched two innings and surrendered two unearned runs on one hit with one hit batter and struck out three.

Bryce Grizzaffi led Central Catholic with a 2-for-4 performance with a triple and a run. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Grant Stansbury, 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run; Philip Guarisco, 1-for-3, two RBIs and two runs; Brooks Thomas, 1-for-3, two RBIs; Freddie Calloway, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; and Barbier, an RBI.

Saturday, Central Catholic used a four-run sixth inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit for an eventual 4-2 victory against Central Lafourche.

Central Catholic’s rally came after Central Lafourche scored single runs in the second and fourth innings.

Calloway led Central Catholic with a 1-for-3 performance with an RBI, while Ross Thomas had an RBI.

Trent Hillen earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.

Grizzaffi pitched an inning and walked one but struck out two.

Thursday, Central Catholic fell to defending Class 2A state champion Loreauville 5-2 in opening-day action at Central Catholic’s Tournament.

While Central Catholic led 2-1 after an inning, Loreauville scored three runs in the second and another in the top of the sixth.

Carter Williams led Central Catholic with a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI and a stolen base. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Hunter Daigle, 2-for-4 with a run; Grizzaffi, 2-for-4, a stolen base; Stansbury, 1-for-3, a double; and Calloway, an RBI.

Caleb Menina suffered the loss. In 5.1 innings, he surrendered four runs (two earned) on eight hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Trent Hillen pitched 1.2 innings and surrendered two walks but struck out three.

Central Catholic (5-3) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts St. James in nondistrict action. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City wins two

Morgan City High School finished 2-0 this weekend in Central Catholic’s Tournament, defeating Patterson Friday and Central Lafourche Saturday.

Friday, Morgan City defeated Patterson 4-2.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first and another in the second for a 4-0 advantage.

Patterson scored a run in the top of the third and added another in the fifth to close the game’s scoring.

Hayden Barron led Morgan City with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, three stolen bases and two runs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jobe Bertrand, 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI; and Maurice Martin, an RBI and a stolen base.

Mitchell Mancuso and William LaRocca combined to toss a two-hitter. Mancuso earned the win. In 6.1 innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with four walks, one hit batter and 10 strikeouts. LaRocca earned the save. In 0.2 innings, he surrendered no runs or hits.

Saturday, Morgan City rallied with a combined six runs in its final two at bats for an 11-10 walk-off victory against Central Lafourche.

Trailing 10-5 entering the bottom of the sixth, Morgan City scored three runs in the frame to cut its deficit to 10-8.

After holding Central Lafourche scoreless in the top of the seventh, Morgan City scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. The game-winner came on a base-loaded single by Logan Metrejean.

Early on, Morgan City scored two runs in the first and second innings for a 4-0 advantage.

Central Lafourche responded with three runs in the top of the third and a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings for a 5-4 lead.

After Morgan City tied the game at 5 in the bottom of the fifth, Central Lafourche scored five runs in the top of the sixth for a 10-5 advantage.

Metrejean, the third of three Morgan City pitchers, earned the win. In one inning, he surrendered one hit and fanned one.

LaRocca started the game for Morgan City, and in 2.1 innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Mancuso led Morgan City with a 4-for-4 performance with two doubles, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Kyle Ring, 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs; Metrejean, 1-for-3, an RBI and two runs; Bertrand, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; Martin, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run; Barron, an RBI and a run; and Chris Pitre, an RBI.

Morgan City (3-7) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Patterson at 6 p.m.

Berwick finishes

weekend 1-1

The Berwick Panthers finished the weekend 1-1 at Central Catholic’s Tournament, falling Friday to St. John and routing H.L. Bourgeois Saturday.

Friday, St. John, last year’s Division IV state runner-up, scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit on its way to an eventual 3-1 win.

Berwick had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Zeph Hoffpauir suffered the loss. In 3.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (one earned) on two hits with six walks, two hit batters and six strikeouts.

Chad Lagrange pitched 2.1 innings of relief for Berwick and surrendered one hit, one walk and fanned one.

The teams each had three hits.

Barrett Hover led Berwick with a 1-for-3 performance with a double and an RBI, while Seth Giroir was 1-for-2 with a double.

Saturday, Berwick run-ruled H.L. Bourgeois 18-0 in five innings.

Berwick exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the first and added seven more in the second.

On the mound, Berwick’s Mitchell Sanford, Rustin Ratcliff and Ryan Domingue combined to surrender just two hits, two walks and fanned eight.

Sanford earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered one hit and fanned seven. Ratcliff pitched an inning and surrendered one hit but fanned one.

Hunter Landry led Berwick with a 2-for-3 performance with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Lagrange, 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs; Hover, 2-for-3, a double, two RBIs and two runs; Hoffpauir, 1-for-2, a double, four RBIs, a stolen base and three runs; Sanford, 1-for-2, a double and a run; Seth Canty, 1-for-3, two RBIs; and Brett Williams, 1-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs.

Berwick (9-3) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Assumption in nondistrict action First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Patterson falls

to Morgan City

The Patterson Lumberjacks dropped their lone contest this weekend at Central Catholic’s Tournament to Morgan City 4-2 Friday.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first and another in the second for a 4-0 advantage.

Patterson scored a run in the top of the third and added another in the fifth to close the game’s scoring.

Joseph Larson led Patterson with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs, while Randy Paul was 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

Noah Bryant suffered the loss. In one inning, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on one hit with five walks and one strikeout.

Don Diaz pitched five innings of relief and surrendered one earned run on three hits with two walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.

Patterson (7-4) will return to action Tuesday when it meets Morgan City in a 6 p.m. contest in Morgan City.