CCHS Lady Eagles fall to Country Day in Division V finals

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles pose with their Division V state runner-up trophy Saturday at the Pontchartrain Center. No. 2 seed Central Catholic fell to top-seed Metairie Park Country Day 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-16) in Saturday's state final. Central Catholic was making its first state final appearance since 2003, while Metairie Park Country Day won its10th state title in the last 11 years and its fifth consecutive. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)