CCHS honors volleyball and football teams

Central Catholic High School recognized its football academic and athletic award winners during a ceremony at the school Wednesday. Kneeling from left, are Cy Colgin, Cade Minton, Chris Singleton, Isaiah Skipper, Dominic Skipper, Ethan Whittington, Tyler O'con, Cooper LeBlanc and Tyler Longman. Standing, from left, are, Brooks Thomas, Kaden Scott, Dede Gant, Cade Booty, Michael-Anthony Hilld, Nathan Hebb, Taylor Blanchard, Bryce Grizzaffi, John Charles Hebert, Andrew Duval, Hunter Daigle, Grant Stansbury, Ryan Miller, Grant Cheramie, Caleb Menina, Ross Thomas, Brett Morrell, Hugh Hamer and Philip Guarisco. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Central Catholic High School recognized its volleyball academic award winners during a ceremony Wednesday. Team members include, front left, Caitlyn Picou, Emily Price, Lexi Landry, Brooke Picou, Emma Simmons, Quincee Wiggins, Caroline Green, Sydney Williams, Taylor Picou, Ava Nicar, Rayne Hotard, Katie Hoffpauir, Haley Fontenot and Bailee Picou. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)