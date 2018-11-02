CCHS holds off Centerville for win

Central Catholic outlasted Centerville 40-30 Friday at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City for homecoming.

The Eagles took a 10-point halftime lead and held off the game Bulldogs in District 8-1A action on a touchdown run by Dede Gant and a 50-yard pass from Gant to Bryce Grizzaffi with 9:40 remaining.

CCHS (5-3, 4-1) took at 24-8 lead when Gant hooked up with Grizzaffi on a 17-yard touchdown score at 7:05 to extend the Eagles lead from to 24-8.

Centerville added an 39-yard touchdown run from Jaylon Cooks to pull within 10 points again at 24-14 with 5:55 remaining in the second quarter.

“I worked with (Central Catholic Coach Tommy) Minton, and I knew they weren’t going to take a step back,” Centerville Coach Mark Millet said. “Our kids played hard, but the turnovers hurt us.”

Central Catholic converted three turnovers into touchdowns in the first half and Centerville had four turnovers overall.

“We were moving the ball early, but the turnovers hurt us,” Millet said. “We were able to take the air out of the ball.”

Central Catholic, however, continued to make big plays in the second half. The Eagles added an eight-play, 72-yard drive to open the second half.

Gant was 10-of-15 passing for 229 yards with two touchdown and an interception while Bryce Grizzaffi was 1-of-1 for 50 yards and a touchdown. Thomas was the top receiver with four receptions for 147 yards, while Gant had one catch for 50 yards and a score. Grant Stansbury had two catches for 36 yards. Nathan Hebb had two catches for 24 yards, and Grizzaffi had two receptions for 22 yards.

The Bulldogs made a run after Cooks added a 54-yard yard run before he added a 2-yard touchdown run at 5:19. Centerville added a two-point conversion to pull within 10-points again 32-22.

Centerville went on a long-drive, but Central Catholic ended that threat with an interception with one minute left in the quarter.

Central Catholic’s top rushers were Gant with 10 carries for 121 yards and two scores, while Davidyione Bias had 19 carries for 56 yards.

Central Catholic will travel to Vermilion Catholic Friday.