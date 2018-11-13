CCHS falls in 5 games in semifinals

No. 3 Central Catholic and No. 2 Ascension Episcopal waged a five-set war in their Division V semifinal contest Friday morning at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Tournament.

However, Ascension Episcopal had a little bit more and prevailed in the contest to advance to the next round, winning the contest 25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11.

Saturday, Ascension Episcopal (31-11) fell in the Division V state title game to Metairie Park Country Day in three close sets.

In Friday’s semifinal contest, Central Catholic (36-9) dug itself too big of a hole in the deciding game 5 set as it fell behind as much as 8-1 after Addie Vidrine’s kill.

However, Central Catholic slowly climbed back and cut its deficit to as little as 12-10 after Brooke Lipari’s ace.

Following an Ascension Episcopal timeout, the Blue Gators scored three of the set’s next four points for a 15-11 win. The match ended on an Ascension Episcopal kill.

“We didn’t have a good start to the fifth set,” Central Catholic Coach Latashia Wise said. “I believe we missed way too many serves in the entire match, but that didn’t stop us. We played tough. We played hard for five sets, and that’s all I can ask. Every year we keep getting closer and closer and closer, and this year I really thought that we had a shot, and we did. … We just didn’t side out when we needed to. We didn’t push points when we needed to, but overall, I’m very proud of them, and we’ll be back. We’ll be back next year.”

In set one, Central Catholic led just once at 9-8 after Lipari’s ace.

However, Ascension Episcopal scored 17 of the set’s next 24 points, extending its advantage to eight points on two occasions before Vidrine ended the set with a kill.

Central Catholic stormed back in game two, dominating the set. The Lady Eagles bu8ilt their largest lead at 15-5 on Bailee Lipari’s ace. The Lady Eagles closed the set with a kill by Ava Nicar.

In the third set, the game went back and forth with Central Catholic taking its final lead at 23-22 on a Blue Gators’ double-hit. However, Ascension Episcopal scored the final three points for the 25-23 win.

In the fourth game, the teams again played a close match, with Central Catholic never trailing.

Nicar ended the set on a kill to force the fifth game.

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 22 kills and seven blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded 39 assists. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Caroline Green, 16 kills and five blocks; Brooke Lipari, 17 digs; Nicar, 15 digs; and Bailee Lipari and Symone Wiggins, three aces each.

Central Catholic will say goodbye to another senior class this season.

“There’s not enough I can say about that group. … It’s going to be a big hole to fill, but we keep getting them young … and hopefully, we’ll get some help from the underclassmen and we’ll be back,” Wise said.

Vidrine and Hannah Mattke led Ascension Episcopal. Vidrine had 24 kills and four aces, while Mattke recorded 39 digs. Other top Ascension Episcopal contributors were Alaina Hardy, 13 kills and 23 digs; AnnLouise Babineaux, 26 assists; Abby Hall, 16 assists; and Ashlee Sandridge, two blocks.