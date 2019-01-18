CCHS Eagles are excelling on the hardwood this season

The Central Catholic Eagles boys basketball team is off to a solid start this season with a 13-5 mark and a No. 2 ranking in the Division IV power rankings.

The Eagles, who have won seven straight games, haven’t lost since December when it fell to rival Morgan City 63-57 at home.

Central Catholic Coach Ree Case said his squad, which returned all of its starters from a year ago, had a good summer and was able to develop some depth.

He said this year’s team started playing the earliest it has in quite some time. The Eagles also have nearly equaled last year’s win total of 16.

While he is happy about where his team is, Case said he also thinks it can improve a lot.

“I’m excited about where I hope we’re going,” he said.

A year ago, Central Catholic finished 16-15 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division IV playoffs where it fell to district foe and eventual state champion Lafayette Christian 88-18. Lafayette Christian’s 2018 title was the second of two straight for the squad, which will move up to 2A next year.

While his starting lineup back from a year ago, Case said he set up this year’s schedule to prepare his team to face the district juggernaut by playing teams that are similar to them.

“First thing you got to do is try to win your district,” Case said. “To win your district, you got to beat the best team in your district, who is the two-time defending state champ.”

The Eagles and Knights, who are Division IV’s top-ranked team in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, will meet Jan. 29 in Lafayette.

With an improved team from a year ago, Case predicted his squad would have a good game against the Knights this season.

The schedule the Eagles have faced this year has featured Dunham, defending Division III state champion and current top-ranked team in Division III; White Castle, Class 1A’s top ranked team and last year’s 1A state champion; and a heavy dose higher-classification teams.

The Eagles’ most recent win was an 80-50 victory against St. John Tuesday. St. John is ranked No. 6 in Division IV.

In addition to Lafayette Christian, Central Catholic still has plenty of challenges ahead on its schedule as it will face Brusly (a Class 3A quarterfinalist a year ago), Patterson, Metairie Park Country Day (a Division III semifinalist a year ago and current No. 2 ranked team in Division III) and Vermilion Catholic to highlight its remaining games.

The Eagles are led this year by seniors Elijah Swan and Brooks Thomas.

Swan earned first-team All-District 7-1A honors and honorable mention Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State recognition a year ago. Thomas was a second-team selection. Swan has been a staple for the Eagles in the scoring column, while Thomas has elevated an already successful game even more so this year.

“I think they both realize, Brooks even more that this is their last year,” Case said. “This is their last shot. I talk about it all the time. ‘Every time you do something this year, it’s the last time you’re ever going to do it so work hard.’ They’ve both been committed. They’ve both been in the gym. They’ve both been coming early and staying late, and it shows.”

In addition to Thomas, a guard, and Swan, a forward, other members of the Eagles starting lineup are junior point guard Davidyione Bias, junior forward Taylor Blanchard and freshman center D.J. Lewis.

The Eagles’ bench features eighth grade forward Demondrick Blackburn, freshman guard Tyler Smith, freshman guard Kye Morgel, junior center Michael-Anthony Hill, sophomore guard Brett Morrell, junior forward Ethan Boagni and sophomore forward Bentley Alcina.

“This is the deepest we’ve been in many years,” Case said.

In their game against White Castle this season, Case said Central Catholic had three starters in foul trouble at one point and still were able to extend the lead. It’s something Case said wouldn’t have happened in years past.

“I think our bench is getting better. … Our bench has won some games for us this year,” he said.