CCHS defeats West St. Mary 49-22

Central Catholic High School defeated West St. Mary High School 49-22 in prep football action Thursday at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

The Eagles totaled 460 yards of offense, including 399 yards rushing. Senior running back Davidyione Bias led the squad with 19 carries for 179 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylun Druilhet led West St. Mary as he completed 16 of 27 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Kobe Phillips led the Wolfpack receivers with six catches for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Central Catholic (1-1) will return to action Sept. 20 when it travels to face Vinton, while West St. Mary will hit the field again also on Sept. 20 when it travels to face White Castle.

The Tri-City Area’s prep football action will continue Friday when Berwick (1-0) hosts South Terrebonne (1-0), Patterson (1-0) will travel to face Assumption (1-0) and Morgan City (0-1) will host White Castle (0-1). All games will begin at 7 p.m.

Check back Friday for a quick recap of the area action as well as statewide scores.

Below are other Thursday night prep football scores from across the state, courtesy of The Associated Press.

Centerville 35, Haynes Academy 14

Dunham 61, Thrive 8

Frederick Douglass 23, West Jefferson 22

Iota 34, Welsh 0

Iowa 34, Kinder 28

Karr 34, McDonogh #35 14

Madison Prep 21, Southern Lab 14

Mentorship Academy 26, Istrouma 15

Oak Grove 40, Rayville 12

Oakdale 34, Pine Prairie 0

Oberlin 35, Sacred Heart 14

Pickering 36, East Beauregard 32

Wossman 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/