CCHS, Berwick compete in Lady Eagle Classic

Central Catholic High School fell in the semifinals of its annual Lady Eagle Classic Saturday.

While the Lady Eagles went undefeated in poll play with a 4-0 mark, the squad fell to John Curtis in semifinals.

Central Catholic began the tournament with wins against Thibodaux (25-10, 25-23) and Breaux Bridge (25-15, 25-11) Thursday before defeating Central Lafourche Friday (25-8, 25-7). Saturday, Central Catholic concluded poll play with a 28-26, 25-17 win against Academy of Our Lady to win its pool and advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Central Catholic fell to John Curtis (25-15, 23-25, 11-15)

John Curtis fell in the finals to Lafayette Christian Academy. Lafayette Christian advanced to the finals after winning the tournament’s other semifinal contest against Notre Dame.

Earlier last week, Central Catholic fell on the road to Lafayette Christian in five games (25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 6-15).

No individual stats were submitted for any of the Lady Eagles’ contests last week.

Central Catholic will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Notre Dame.

Berwick competes

at CCHS Tourney

The Berwick Lady Panthers participated in Central Catholic’s Lady Eagle Classic Saturday, finishing the event with an 0-4 mark.

Berwick fell to Destrehan (25-13, 25-27, 8-15), lost to Catholic-Pointe Coupee (25-23, 25-17), was defeated by Hammond (25-13, 25-14) and was beaten by Notre Dame (25-16, 25-16).

No individual stats were submitted from the games.

Berwick will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Centerville.

MCHS splits contests

Morgan City High School split its contests last week, defeating South Terrebonne Tuesday and falling to Assumption Thursday.

Against South Terrebonne, Morgan City won 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23).

Jamia Francois and Tia Estay led Morgan City. Francois had five aces, nine kills, one block assist, one assist and two digs, while Estay had one ace, one block assist, 21 assists and six digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were Haylie Crappell, two aces, nine kills and three digs; Brynn Stephens, 16 digs; Faith Bailey, six kills and two digs; Kamryn Olivier, three aces, two assists and five digs; and Mariah Pleasant, five kills and one dig.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 15-12), while in freshman play, the Lady Tigers were victorious 2-1 (20-25, 25-14, 15-9).

Thursday, Morgan City fell to Assumption 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-15).

No individual stats were submitted.

Morgan City will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Catholic High-New Iberia.

Patterson wins twice

The Patterson Lumberjills finished 2-0 last week with wins against Centerville and West St. Mary.

Against Centerville, Patterson won 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-8) Monday, while against West St. Mary Tuesday, Patterson also won 3-0 (25-13, 25-4, 25-15).

No individual statistics were submitted from either match.

Patterson will return to action Thursday when it begins District 2-IV play at Catholic High-New Iberia.