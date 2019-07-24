CCHS, Berwick compete at 7-on-7 tournament

Central Catholic and Berwick High schools were among the six teams that competed in Central Catholic’s annual 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at the Central Catholic practice field.

Central Catholic finished the event with a 3-2 mark, while Berwick was 1-4.

Franklin was the tournament’s top team with a 5-0 record.

Central Catholic defeated Hanson, 16-12; fell to Franklin, 16-7; defeated Berwick, 15-4; topped Jeanerette, 12-8 and fell to West St. Mary, 16-15.

Berwick defeated Hanson, 22-10; fell to Franklin, 17-6; was edged by West St. Mary, 13-12; lost to Central Catholic and fell to Jeanerette, 18-17.

Other teams that competed were West St. Mary, which finished with a 4-1 record; and Hanson and Jeanerette, each 1-4.

Other scores from the event were: West St. Mary 26, Jeanerette, 3; Franklin 18, Hanson 15; West St. Mary 25, Hanson 4; Franklin 20, Jeanerette 3; Hanson 19, Jeanerette 12; and Franklin 16, West St. Mary 15.