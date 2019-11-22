Central Catholic seniors Katie Hoffpauir (top photo), Terre'Yan Johnson (middle photo) and head coach Latashia Wise (above) will be participating in the event. Hoffpauir and Johnson will play as members of the West squad, while Wise is the head coordinator for the West squad. (The Daily Review Photos)
CCHS to be represented at all-star game
Central Catholic High School will be represented at Saturday's Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association/Louisiana High School Athletic Association High School All-Star Match, which will be held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux at 3 p.m.