Central Catholic High School's Brooks Thomas celebrates after the Eagles defeated Southern Lab 65-58 in Morgan City Friday to clinch a berth in the Division IV semifinals. Central Catholic, Division IV's No. 2 seed, will meet No. 3 Hamilton Christian Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Division IV semifinal action. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
CCHS advances to semifinals
Central Catholic High School qualified for its first semifinal appearance in boys basketball in 18 years Friday with a 65-58 come-from-behind victory against Southern Lab in Morgan City in Division IV quarterfinal action.
The Eagles (22-9), Division IV's No. 2 seed, now will face No. 3 Hamilton Christian (26-8) in the Division IV semifinals Tuesday at Burton Coliseum. Hamilton Christian advanced after routing Central Catholic's District 7-1A rival, Vermilion Catholic, 73-42 in other Division IV quarterfinal action Friday.
In the other Division IV semifinal contest, top seed Lafayette Christian (29-4) and No. 4 Opelousas Catholic (24-6) will meet at 4:45 p.m. in Burton Coliseum Tuesday.
The two Division IV semifinal winners will meet for the state title Friday at noon.