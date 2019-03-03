CCHS advances to semifinals

Central Catholic High School qualified for its first semifinal appearance in boys basketball in 18 years Friday with a 65-58 come-from-behind victory against Southern Lab in Morgan City in Division IV quarterfinal action.

The Eagles (22-9), Division IV's No. 2 seed, now will face No. 3 Hamilton Christian (26-8) in the Division IV semifinals Tuesday at Burton Coliseum. Hamilton Christian advanced after routing Central Catholic's District 7-1A rival, Vermilion Catholic, 73-42 in other Division IV quarterfinal action Friday.

In the other Division IV semifinal contest, top seed Lafayette Christian (29-4) and No. 4 Opelousas Catholic (24-6) will meet at 4:45 p.m. in Burton Coliseum Tuesday.

The two Division IV semifinal winners will meet for the state title Friday at noon.