Central Catholic's Bryce Grizzaffi celebrates after scoring a run during game 1 of Central Catholic's Division IV Regional Round series with Catholic High-Pointe Coupee in Amelia Friday. Central Catholic bounced back from an 8-3 loss in game 1 to win twice Saturday

by scores of 5-1 and 9-8. The Eagles will continue postseason play in the quarterfinals this week at St. John. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)