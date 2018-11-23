Butler leads Patterson's all-district selections

Patterson High School was represented by one first-team selection on the Division IV-2 All-District volleyball squad.

Patterson junior Briyanna Butler made the top squad.

The Lumberjills had two second-team honorees, senior Katelyn Larson and junior Gabby Marcel and four honorable mention selections: seniors Kara Lawrence and Alayah Williams, junior Emma Marin and sophomore Deja Dugar.

Notre Dame swept the individual honors as senior Anna Morgan was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Tara Young is the Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete All-District team:

First Team

— MVP- Anna Morgan, Sr., Notre Dame.

—Sydnei Simon, Sr., Notre Dame.

—Hannah Rosinski, Sr., Notre Dame.

—Grace Bernard, Sr., Notre Dame.

—Melise Maloz, Soph., Notre Dame.

—Briyanna Butler, Jr., Patterson.

—Nyheila Ellis, Sr., Delcambre.

—Madison Bienvenu, Jr., CHNI.

Second Team

—Lily Morgan, Fr., Notre Dame.

—Morgan Alleman, Soph., Notre Dame.

—Haley Maloz, Sr., Notre Dame.

—Jakoia Tillman, Sr., West St. Mary

—Abigail Richthofen, Soph., CHNI.

—Christina Viator, Jr., CHNI.

—Katelyn Larson, Sr., Patterson.

—Gabby Marcel, Jr., Patterson.

—Ali Rae Falgout, Sr., Delcambre.

Honorable Mention

—CHNI: Anna Gonsoulin, Sr.; Oakley Guillot, Sr.; Hana Maturin, Fr.; and Anna Angelle, Soph.

—West St. Mary: Briana Frank, Sr.; Takylan Hamilton, 12; and LaVacia Charles, Soph.

—Patterson: Kara Lawrence, Sr.; Alayah Williams, Sr.; Emma Marin, Jr.; Deja Dugar, Soph.

—Delcambre: Chloe Hernandez, Sr.; Alli Campbell, Sr.; Madison Latiola, Sr.; Jennifer Saunier, Sr.; and Baleigh Trahan, Jr.

—Franklin: Yarilez Quinones, Sr.

—Notre Dame: Andrus Kelbaugh, Fr., and Blakely Thevis, Sr.