Big 2nd half lifts South Terrebonne past Berwick

A big second half by the South Terrebonne Gators lifted them to a 53-28 victory against the Berwick Panthers Friday in Berwick.

While Berwick led 21-20 at halftime, South Terrebonne outscored the local squad 33-7 in the second half.

During the third quarter, South Terrebonne took the lead on its opening drive, which was capped by Brandon Breaux’s 2-yard run with 5:30 remaining for a 26-21 lead.

The Gators got the ball back quickly after a key play in the third quarter as a bad snap on Berwick’s second offensive play of the ensuing drive was recovered by South Terrebonne.

Five plays later, Breaux scored his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run with 2:36 remaining in the period. Shea Pitre, who was 5-for-7 on extra-point attempts, made the point after to extend the Gators’ lead to 33-21.

The Gators added another touchdown in the third period on Peyton Parr’s punt return with 1:09 remaining to extend the lead to 40-21.

After Berwick (1-1) scored its lone second-half touchdown on a Keyon Singleton 39-yard run with 11:24 remaining in the game, South Terrebonne followed with two touchdowns as Chelete scored on a 39-yard run with 8:50 remaining, and Christian Arceneaux reached the end zone on a 1-yard run with 4:17 remaining.

In the first half, Berwick scored on its opening possession via a 10-yard pass from Berwick quarterback Reed Gonzales to Kaeden Thomas on the Panthers’ opening drive of the game with 8:41 remaining. Seth Canty, who was 4-for-4 on extra point attempts, made his first of the night for a 7-0 Berwick lead.

South Terrebonne scored the game’s next three touchdowns. Chelette’s 7-yard run with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter and a Shea Pitre point-after attempt tied the score at 7.

Chelette’s 8-yard run with 11:54 remaining in the first half gave the Gators a 13-7 lead, while his third touchdown of the night, a 30-yard run with 10:11 remaining, increased South Terrebonne’s lead to 20-7.

However, Berwick came back with touchdowns on consecutive drives via a Singleton 3-yard run with 9:12 remaining in the half and a Singleton touchdown with 5:32 left in the second quarter. Canty’s point-after attempt following Singleton’s second touchdown of the night gave the Panthers a 21-20 lead.

Berwick was limited to just 230 yards of offense (114 rushing and 116 passing).

Singleton had a big night, however, leading the Panthers’ ground game with 14 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Gonzales completed 10 of 23 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown.

Thomas was his top receiver with three catches for 56 yards and a score.

In all, the Gators finished the game with 400 total yards, including 313 yards rushing on 43 carries with seven touchdowns.

Chelette led the squad with 27 carries for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

Arceneaux completed 5 of 8 passes for 79 yards.

Parr was his top receiver with three catches for 52 yards.

Berwick will return to action Friday when it hosts Vandebilt Catholic at 7 p.m.