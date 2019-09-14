Bias scores 5 TDs as Eagles' ground game lifts squad past West St. Mary

The Central Catholic Eagles drained clocked with their run game and scored touchdowns in the process to lift them to a 49-22 victory against West St. Mary at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City Thursday.

In all, Central Catholic totaled 399 yards rushing and scored touchdowns on their first five possessions while draining time off the clock, which Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said was the Eagles’ strategy.

The Eagles’ big night running the ball was led by a huge game from senior Davidyione Bias, who rushed for five touchdowns. He finished the game with 19 carries for 179 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles also wanted to limit West St. Mary from converting big plays, Minton said.

West St. Mary did get one on an 80-yard touchdown pass play early in the game as quarterback Taylun Druilhet connected with wide receiver Kobe Phillips on the Wolfpack’s first offensive play following Central Catholic’s first touchdown. Phillips turned the pass into an 80-yard touchdown play with 7:31 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolfpack’s two-point conversion attempt was no good, so they trailed Central Catholic 7-6.

Central Catholic scored on its next four offensive possessions for a 35-6 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half after Bias’ fourth touchdown, a 2-yard run. Brett Morell, who finished 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts, converted the point-after attempt for a 35-6 lead.

“We knew we had to tackle,” Minton said. “(Phillips’) a hell of a football player. The quarterback’s a heck of a football player, and they had a couple of other kids that we knew could make big plays.”

Taylun Druilhet and Phillips led West St. Mary’s offense, which totaled 293 yards (246 passing and 47 rushing). Druilhet completed 16 of 27 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns, while Phillips had six catches for 164 yards and a score.

During Central Catholic’s scoring run, Bias reached the end zone on a 19-yard run, Hugh Hamer scored on a 36-yard run and Bias added runs of 16 and 2 yards for touchdowns.

In addition to Morell, Adlai Urbina was successful on all five of his point-after attempts.

The final touchdown for the Eagles in the first half came after Caleb O’con recovered an onside kick by Morell. Four offensive plays later, Bias scored on his 2-yard run.

“We had practiced that during the week,” Minton said of the onside kick. “We felt by alignment we could get that because they were kind of wide in the middle.”

Minton said he thought it was a play the Eagles could use to “steal a possession” when West St. Mary was fatigued, and the plan worked.

Down 35-6, West St. Mary responded on its next offensive possession with a 16-yard touchdown completion from Druilhet to his cousin, Gerald Druilhet. Taylun Druilhet’s two-point conversion cut the Wolfpack’s deficit to 35-14, but the Wolfpack could get no closer.

The Eagles scored a touchdown apiece in the third and fourth periods with a 5-yard run by Bias with 7:04 remaining in the third period and a 5-yard run by Kye Morgel with 6:44 remaining in the ballgame.

West St. Mary’s final score came with 1:09 remaining in the game on Taylun Druilhet’s 4-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run.

For the game, Central Catholic totaled 460 yards of offense.

West St. Mary Coach Clifton Armelin said he expected the Eagles to utilize their run game.

“We had some defensive coverages kind of blown,” Armelin said. “Stuff that’s correctable.”

He said the Wolfpack also need to improve up front at the line of scrimmage with their technique.

“That’s things that we’ve got to work on at practice,” Armelin said.

Central Catholic quarterback Ryan Miller completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards, while Nathan Hebb led the team in receiving with four catches for 51 yards.

Central Catholic will return to action Sept. 20 when it travels to face Vinton, while West St. Mary will travel to face White Castle on Sept. 20.