Berwick's Sanford named 3A's top hitter

Four Tri-City Area prep baseball players recently received Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State honors in their respective classes, with the Class 3A Hitter of the Year hailing from Berwick High.

T h e P a n t h e r s ’ Mitchell Sanford, who already had been named the region’s top hitter, earned the Class 3A top honor.

He was joined on the Class 3A squad by senior infielder Zeph Hoffpauir.

In Class 1A, Central Catholic senior catcher Bryce Grizzaffi and junior pitcher Luke Barbier were honored.

Sanford, an LSU signee, finished his senior season with a .427 batting average with 12 doubles, seven triples and six home runs. He had 30 RBIs and scored 61 runs.

On the mound, Sanford was 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Hoffpauir, a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun signee, finished his final season at Berwick with a .354 batting average with 10 doubles, one triple and six home runs. He had 44 RBIs and scored 42 runs.

On the mound, Hoffpauir was 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 90 strikeouts.

Barbier concluded his junior season with an 8-3 record, a 2.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Grizzaffi, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, finished his senior season with a .373 batting average with 11 doubles, two home runs, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Ouachita Christian senior Clint Hargrave is Class 1A’s Hitter of the Year, while Opelousas Catholic junior Cameron Gauthier is the 1A Pitcher of the Year. John Parker of Division IV s t a t e c h a m p i o n Ouachita Christian and Greg Manuel of Class 1A state champion Oberlin are the Coaches of the Year.

In Class 3A, Sterlington senior Trey Rugg is the Pitcher of the Year, while Wayne Stein of Division II state champion St. Charles Catholic and Mark Sims of Class 3A state champion

Sterlington are Coaches of the Year honor.