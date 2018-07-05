Berwick's Jones and Carver earn all-state track and field honors

Berwick High School had two members of its track team record a combined four marks that landed them Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State Track and Field team honors recently.

Kenan Jones earned recognition with the top long jump mark, third in the triple jump and tied for first in the high jump.

One of the competitors Jones tied in the long jump was teammate Josh Carver. Each jumped 6-feet, 8-inches at the state meet for a top ranking on the list, which is a combination of competitors in all classes.

“(They are) some of the best athletes who have ever come through Berwick High School,” Berwick High School track and field coach Paul Gilder said. “Just pleased to have coached them, and it was fun for the ride those four years.”

Jones had the top long jump mark at 23 feet, 7.5 inches, edging second-place competitor Damon Herod of Denham Springs. Herod jumped 23 feet, 7.25 inches.

Jones finished third in the triple jump rankings with a leap of 47 feet, 2.75 inches. John Joseph of Pineville had the top jump at 48 feet, 5 inches.

Jones and Carver tied with Chris Hilton of Zachary and Jalen Dalcourt of Lafayette for the top high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches.

Jones won Class 3A state titles this spring in the long jump and high jump, while he finished as runner-up in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, Carver was state runner-up in the Class 3A high jump.

As a team, Berwick recorded its highest team finish in school history this year in indoor and outdoor competition. The Panthers were state runner-up in the Division II Indoor Track and Field Meet and Class 3A state runner-up in Outdoor competition.

Other representatives from District 8-3A on the boys’ all-state team were Isaiah Pillette of Erath, who finished ranked third in the discus with a throw of 162 feet, while Quintland Cobb of Kaplan ranked fourth in the event with a toss of 157 feet, 4 inches.

Kaplan’s Reginald Poole tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, while Kaplan’s Kristopher Harrington finished tied for fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 15 feet.

