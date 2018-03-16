Berwick's Carline leads area All-District 8-3A girls basketball selections

Berwick High School had one selection to the All-District 8-3A team, a first-team selection.

Berwick junior Madison Carline made the top squad as a representative of the Lady Panthers.

Meanwhile, Patterson had one selection, Briyanna Butler, who was named honorable mention.

Kaplan, which shared the district title with North Vermilion, swept the individual awards as senior Rylie Frick was named Most Valuable Player, while Kaplan’s Amelia Broussard is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team: Kaylee Lopez, North Vermilion, Sr.; Kyler Walker, North Vermilion, Sr.; Tory Riggs, Kaplan, Sr.; Rylie Frick, Kaplan, Sr.; and Madison Carline, Berwick, Jr.

Second Team: Darrelyn Boudreaux, David Thibodaux, Sr.; A’mani Barrow, David Thibodaux, Jr.; Oriel Henderson, Abbeville, Sr.; Alaina Dartez, North Vermilion, So; and Alyia Broussard, Kaplan, Fr.

Most Valuable Player: Rylie Frick, Kaplan

Coach of the Year: Amelia Broussard, Kaplan

Honorable Mention: Damani Summers, David Thibodaux; Briyanna Butler, Patterson; Madeline Hebert, Erath; Lexi Gisclair, Erath; and Courtney Dubois, Erath; Leah Frick, Kaplan; Alexis Trahan, Kaplan; Kennedy Trahan, North Vermilion; and Gabrielle Bessard, North Vermilion.

