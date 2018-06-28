Berwick's Bravata is LBCA 3A Co-Coach of the Year; 5 area players earn honors

A combined five area players and one coach were represented in their respective classes on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State baseball teams.

Berwick High School’s Brandon Bravata led the area selections as he was named Class 3A Co-Coach of the Year along with Justin Morgan of Division II state runner-up University High.

Berwick had four other selections on the team: junior pitcher Mitchell Sanford, senior catcher Lucas Hatch, senior outfielder Reid Wiley and senior utility selection Kyle Pitre.

Morgan City had one selection, senior infielder Logan Tingle.

Wiley and Pitre also were chosen for the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State Composite Team.

Bravata, in his first season at Berwick, led the squad to a 29-8 mark and their first state baseball title since 1978.

Sanford, an LSU commitment, finished 7-1 on the mound with a 0.94 ERA. In 53.2 innings, he surrendered 17 runs (seven earned) on 29 hits with 17 walks and 68 strikeouts.

Offensively, he batted .370 with 12 doubles, five triples, one home run, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He also scored 37 runs.

Sanford also played in the outfield where he had an .871 fielding percentage.

Hatch batted .418 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 RBIs.

From his catcher position, Hatch had a .989 fielding percentage.

Wiley batted .463 with five doubles, one triple and 25 RBIs. He also stole 10 bases and scored 32 runs.

He had a .951 fielding percentage.

Pitre finished the year with a 9-3 mark on the mound with a 2.35 ERA. In 60.2 innings, he surrendered 40 runs (20 earned) on 39 hits with 29 walks and 75 strikeouts.

Offensively, he batted .467 batting with 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.

Pitre, who will continue his baseball career at Baton Rouge Community College, was a shortstop, too, with an .843 fielding percentage.

Tingle hit .322 this season. Of hit 28 hits, one was a double, two were triples and one was a home run. He had 27 RBIs and scored 25 runs. Tingle also recorded a .528 on-base percentage, a .414 slugging percentage and stole 12 bases.

On the mound, he finished 5-2 with a 2.38 ERA. In 64.2 innings, he surrendered 49 runs (22 earned) on 70 hits with 32 walks and 66 strikeouts.

He also had an .878 fielding percentage.

Class 4A’s Hitter of the Year is E.D. White junior West Toups, while the Pitcher of the Year is Peyton LeJeune of Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic.

Mike Thibodeaux of Teurlings Catholic and J.D. Stephens of Class 4A state champion Benton are the Co-Coaches of the Year.

Other all-state selections from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, were South Lafourche senior pitcher Blake Ougel and South Lafourche senior utility selection Austin Cantrelle.

Class 3A’s Hitter of the Year is Sterlington senior Jarrett McDonald, while Iota junior Hunter Wriborg is the Pitcher of the Year.

Other all-state selections from District 8-3A, which Berwick competes in, were North Vermilion sophomore infielder Darian Duhon and Erath senior utility selection Mason Granger.

Ougel and Toups also made the composite team.