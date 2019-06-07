Berwick's Brandon Bravata hired as St. Amant head baseball coach

Berwick High School Baseball Coach Brandon Bravata has announced his resignation, effective July 1, as he will be taking the same job at Class 5A St. Amant High School.

Bravata has been with the Panthers for the past three seasons.

“Berwick has been a wonderful place to call home,” Bravata said in a Facebook post about his announcement Thursday. “I came as a 28-year-old single man not knowing anything about the area. I leave as a 31-year- old married man with a baby on the way that is remarkably thankful for the relationships and memories that have been made. Ultimately, I have made this decision in what is the best interest of my family due to financial considerations, location of our parents and housing considerations.”

After serving as an assistant baseball coach for a season under then-coach John Menard, Bravata took over the head coaching position in 2017.

In his first season at the helm, he led the Panthers to a state championship, while this past year, Berwick finished as a Class 3A state semifinalist, falling to eventual Class 3A state champion Sterlington in eight innings.

The state championship in 2018 was the school’s first in 40 years.

In two years, he recorded a 59-17 record, including a 30-9 mark this season.

“I think the people are certainly special to me,” Bravata said today of the Berwick community. “It’s been a really close-knit community, really my first time to be in a small community.”

He said the memories he will take of his time at Berwick are the state championship a year ago, and the Panthers’ quarterfinal series this year with Iota when the stadium was packed and the atmosphere incredible.

“Everybody has treated me and my wife like family, so we’re certainly going to miss it,” Bravata said.

Bravata was named Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2018 and co-Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2018.

He led his team to an undefeated District 8-3A season in 2018 and a district runner-up finish this year.

Bravata is the area’s second baseball coach to resign their position since the season ended as Morgan City High School’s Andrew Madden left his position at Morgan City High School to take the head baseball coaching position at Delcambre, citing a move closer to home.

Also, former Patterson and Central Catholic High School baseball coach Ryan Jensen was hired as head baseball coach at Lutcher High School this week.