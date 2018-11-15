Berwick wins fifth straight title at district meet

The Berwick High School swim team continued its dominance at the Southwest Louisiana High School 3A District Meet Oct. 30, in Lafayette, winning the combined team title for the fifth straight year.

Berwick totaled a combined 757 points in boys’ and girls’ team scoring to easily top second-place Saint Louis High School, which had 582 points. The Berwick girls won the team title over St. Louis. Berwick had 380 points, while St. Louis had 266 points.

In boys’ team scoring, Berwick finished second with 377 points, while David Thibodeaux had 390 points.

Morgan City also competed and finished fifth in boys’ scoring (94), eighth in girls scoring (41 points) and eighth in combined team scoring with 135 points.

Below are Morgan City and Berwick individual results:

—Women’s 200 Medley Relay: 1. Berwick, 2:18.99 (Maya McGinnis, Megan Soileau, Samantha Kinchen and Alyssa Gray).

—Men’s 200 Medley Relay: 3. Berwick, 2:01.60 (Landon Broussard, Luke Orlando, Ty Kapp and Jace Templet), 4. Morgan City, 2:16.96.

—Women’s 200 Free: 2. Madison Carline, Berwick, 2:40.87; 4. Grace Campbell, Berwick, 2:52.34; 7. Deanna Carrington, Berwick, 3:02.73.

—Men’s 200 Free: 4. Rustin Scarbrough, Berwick, 2:23.63; 5. Carson LeBlanc, Berwick, 2:27.81; 6. Shayne Berger, Berwick, 2:32.59.

—Women’s 200 IM: 4. Megan Soileau, Berwick, 2:55.31; 6. Natalie Kinchen, Berwick, 3:10.84; 7. Randi Joubert, Berwick, 3:14.41.

—Men’s 200 IM: 4. Luke Orlando, Berwick, 2:34.26; 5. Ty Kapp, Berwick, 2:38.51; 8. Julius Ziegler, Berwick, 2:56.75; 9. Ethan Blanchard, Berwick, 3:14.69.

—Women’s 50 Free: 2. Alyssa Gray, Berwick, 27.46; 6. Madeline Albritton, Morgan City, 29.71; 12. Kaylee Percle, Berwick, 31.44; 13. Gracie Bazare, Berwick, 31.65; 19. Mya Fuhrer, Morgan City, 33.40; 24. Hannah Adams, Morgan City, 34.98;

—Men’s 50 Free: 5. Jace Templet, Berwick, 25.59; 12. Landon Broussard, Berwick, 28.16; 18. Zane Soileau, Berwick, 29.92; 19. Remington Begley, Morgan City, 30.32; 20. Milton Barrilleaux, Berwick, 30.57; 23. Isaiah Soto, Morgan City, 31.62; 28. Daniel Martinez, Morgan City, 33.46; Leandro Hernandez, Morgan City, 34.09;

—Women’s 100 Fly: 4. Samantha Kinchen, Berwick, 1:20.29.

—Men’s 100 Fly: 3. Carson Gagliano, Morgan City, 1:04.99; 6. Ty Kapp, Berwick, 1:08.8; 8. James Klein, Berwick, 1:21.7; 10. Micah Lodrigue, Berwick, 1:34.15.

—Women’s 100 Free: 2. Alyssa Gray, Berwick, 1:01.89; 4. Maya McGinnis, Berwick, 1:07.54; 6. Madison Carline, Berwick, 1:11.06; 13. Randi Joubert, Berwick, 1:17.37; 27 Hannah Adams, Morgan City, 1:32.12.

—Men’s 100 Free: 6. Shayne Berger, Berwick, 1:01.5; 9. Carson LeBlanc, Berwick, 1:05.63; 10. Milton Barrilleaux, Berwick. 1:06.15; 13. David Mire, 1:10.20; 21. Isaiah Soto, Morgan City, 1:17.52; 26. Leandro Hernandez, Morgan City, 1:20.31.

—Women’s 500 Free: 3. Megan Soileau, Berwick, 6:51.48; 4. Natalie Kinchen, Berwick, 7:29.35.

—Men’s 500 Free: 9. Zachary Campbell, Berwick, 6:35.31; 10. Rustin Scarbrough, Berwick, 6:44.60; 11. James Klein, Berwick, 6:50.09; 12. Micah Lodrigue, Berwick, 8:38.92.

—Women’s 200 Free Relay: 2. Berwick, 2:07.51 (Madison Carline, Samantha Kinchen, Gracie Bazare and Kaylee Percle).

—Men’s 200 Free Relay: 2. Berwick, 1:48.56 (Landon Broussard, Shayne Berger, Carson LeBlanc and Jace Templet).

—Women’s 100 Back: 5. Maya McGinnis, Berwick, 1:20.28; 11. Gracie Bazare, Berwick, 1:27.20; 12. Samantha Kinchen, 1:29.54; and 14. Deanna Carrington, Berwick, 1:33.07.

—Men’s 100 Back: 4. Landon Broussard, Berwick, 1:09.7; 7. Jace Templet, Berwick, 1:17.63; 10. Clay Menard, Berwick, 1:26.06; 12. Anndy Olivares, Berwick, 1:26.52; 13. Remington Begley, Morgan City, 1:29.91.

—Women’s 100 Breast: 3. Madeline Albritton, Morgan City, 1:31.68; 5. Grace Campbell, Berwick, 1:33.78; 6. Kaylee Percle, Berwick, 1:34.38; 7. Mya Fuhrer, Morgan City, 1:36.63; 11. Anna Leleux, Berwick, 1:44.07.

—Men’s 100 Breast: 3. Carson Gagliano, Morgan City, 1:12.86; 7. Luke Orlando, Berwick, 1:17.89; 8. Zachary Campbell, Berwick, 1:20.69; 9. Zane Soileau, Berwick, 1:21.22; 10. Julius Ziegler, Berwick, 1:21.63.

—Women’s 400 Free Relay: 1. Berwick, 4:34.9 (Maya McGinnis, Megan Soileau, Kaylee Percle and Alyssa Gray).

—Men’s 400 Free Relay: 3. Berwick, 4:12.13 (Ty Kapp, Shayne Berger, Milton Barrilleaux and Luke Orlando).