Berwick will travel to Abbeville Friday

Berwick High School and Abbeville High School each will be looking to break losing streaks when the teams meet in Abbeville Friday in District 8-3A action.

After a 5-1 start to the season, including a 1-0 mark in District 8-3A play, Berwick has lost two straight district contests, falling to Kaplan two weeks ago and Patterson 21-16 last Friday.

Meanwhile, Abbeville (2-6) has lost three straight games, including its first three in District 8-3A action.

A week ago, the Wildcats fell to district foe North Vermilion 20-14.

Abbeville is led this season by its ground game.

Deon Williams leads the squad with 108 carries for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while teammate Tavian Menard has rushed 69 times for 300 yards and three scores. Quarterback Chad Celestine has 49 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and Tavis Briggs has contributed 49 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Through the air, Celestine has completed 30 of 78 passes for 366 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Celestine’s leading receiver is Channing Spears, who has hauled in 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

While Berwick’s ground game is capable, the squad is headlined by its passing attack. Junior quarterback Mitchell Sanford has completed 130 of 254 passes for 2,422 yards with 33 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Sanford’s leading receiver is senior Josh Carver, who has caught 56 passes for 1,103 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fellow senior receiver and LSU commit Kenan Jones has 39 catches for 780 yards and two touchdowns. However, Jones did not play a week ago due to an injury.

Berwick’s ground game is led by junior running back Josh Jones, who has 110 carries for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Sanford has rushed 54 times for 439 yards and two scores.

Berwick High School Coach Eric Holden wasn’t available for comment.

Additional reporting by The Abbeville Meridional.