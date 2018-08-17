Berwick-Vandebilt Catholic scrimmage shortened by injury

Vandebilt Catholic and Berwick High schools each scored a first-team touchdown in an injury-shortened scrimmage Wednesday at Nicholls State University.

The scrimmage was halted for good by both coaches, Berwick Coach Mike Walker said, about five plays into the 15-minute quarter when a Vandebilt Catholic player was injured and taken away by ambulance.

According to the Houma Courier, the player, identified as Vandebilt senior defensive back C.J. Detillier, was injured while trying to tackle Berwick quarterback Mitchell Sanford.

Detillier’s father, Coley Detillier, told the Houma Courier that results of tests on his son’s head and neck areas were negative, and the younger Detillier is “expected to be fine.”

As for the scrimmage, it featured the first- and second-teams battling in 10-play blocks.

Walker said the team’s running game looked “strong.”

“Josh Jones was able to create some big runs for us,” said Walker, who estimated the returning starter had 12 carries for about 100 yards and a touchdown.

“Our offensive line did a really good job in the run game of giving him some holes and some creases to make some things happen,” Walker added.

Through the air, returning quarterback completed about 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards, Walker said.

“One thing that was kind of glaring was our pass protection wasn’t quite as good as I’d hoped it would be, but we were still able to hit some big plays in the passing game,” Walker said.

Barrett Hover had five catches for about 75 yards, including a 50-yard reception to set up the Panthers’ lone score.

While Walker said he was concerned about how his team would handle Vandebilt Catholic’s big offensive line, he said his team did well.

“The first couple of series, especially, we played pretty well, and we played pretty physical defensively,” he said.

Walker said Berwick got tired at the end of the scrimmage, and Vandebilt Catholic kept some drives going, converting on third down.

“We’ve got to make stops on third down to get off the field,” Walker said.

Vandebilt Catholic’s first-team offense scored once, and its second unit scored once, too.

Walker said he thought the scrimmage was a big boost for his team’s confidence as the team gets adjusted still to Walker’s system.

“So for us to go out there and have a little bit of success against a quality opponent I think only helps our kids understand to buy into the system,” Walker said.