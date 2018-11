Berwick High School's Hunter Landry attempts to haul in a catch during regular-season action against Erath. Berwick, Class 3A's No. 22 seed, will travel Friday to face No. 11 seed Northwest in Opelousas at 7 p.m. Earlier this season, Northwest rallied for a 34-31 victory against Berwick. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)