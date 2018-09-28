Berwick sweeps Patterson in nondistrict action Tuesday

The Berwick Lady Panthers swept the Patterson Lumberjills 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-20) in nondistrict action in Berwick Tuesday.

Berwick had 10 aces.

Alyssa Gray and Maci Broussard led Berwick. Gray had four aces, seven kills and 12 digs, while Broussard recorded three aces, one kill and 22 digs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Morgan Toups, seven kills and two blocks; Lauren Skinner, two aces, five kills and three digs; Ryleigh Arnold, six kills and one dig; Bronwyn Colbert, four kills, one block and five digs; Katie Conrad, five kills; Abby Sanford, one ace and seven digs; and Ashlynn Fitter, five digs.

Briyanna Butler led Patterson with seven kills, nine digs and two blocks. Other top Patterson contributors were: Gabby Marcel, one ace, four kills, seven digs and two blocks; Katelyn Larson, six kills and seven digs; Kara Lawrence, five kills and five digs; Emma Marin, one ace, three digs and seven assists; and Deja Dugar, two aces, one dig and three assists.

Patterson (7-5) will return to action Wednesday when it opens District 2-IV play at home against West St. Mary.

Berwick (6-5) won’t return to action until Oct. 2, when it travels to New Orleans to face Isidore Newman.

CCHS tops Terrebonne

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Terrebonne 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-13) at home Tuesday.

Central Catholic had 10 solo blocks.

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 18 kills, one ace and six solo blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded two kills, 33 assists, one ace and 11 digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Brooke Lipari, three aces and 17 digs; Caroline Green, six kills and four solo blocks; Ava Nicar, four kills and six digs; and Emma Simmons, one ace and eight digs.

Central Catholic (13-4) will return to action Friday in its second annual tournament. The Lady Eagles will face Catholic High-Pointe Coupee at 3:30 p.m. at South Terrebonne at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Catholic will face Thomas Jefferson at 9 a.m. and Hammond at noon.