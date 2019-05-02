Berwick sending competitors in four events to state

The Berwick Panthers and Lady Panthers qualified competitors in a combined four events at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Region II-3A meet at J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville April 24.

Berwick’s Lauren Cantrelle will head to state in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run after winning both with times of 5:26.87 and 12:31.67, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Berwick’s Matthew Legendre qualified after a third-place finish in the shot put, while the Panthers’ Blayne Jones will make the trip following a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Legendre finished regional action with a throw of 46 feet, while Jones jumped 10 feet, 6 inches at regionals.

Below are Berwick’s complete regional results:

Boys

100-meter run

—Josh Jones, fourth, 11.41; Alvin Jones, ninth, 11.63.

200-meter run

—Josh Jones, sixth, 23.41; Donte Short, eighth, 23.72.

400-meter run

—Alvin Jones, sixth, 52.99.

800-meter run

—Darby Frickey, ninth, 2:14.54.

300-meter hurdles

—Keyon Singleton, sixth, 42.18.

4x100-meter relay

—Donte Short, Josh Jones, Keyon Singleton and Barrett Hover, seventh, 43.99.

4x200-meter relay

—Donte Short, Keyon Singleton, Barrett Hover and Alvin Jones, sixth, 1:31.09.

4x400-meter relay

—Alvin Jones, Keyon Singleton, Barrett Hover and Josh Jones, sixth, 3:41.41.

4x800-meter relay

—James Decondris, Julius Ziegler, Nathan Myers and Blake Pennison, seventh, 9:19.74.

Shot Put

—Matthew Legendre, third, 46-0.

Javelin

—Blake Turner, fifth, 155-0; Cody Kapp, seventh, 144-08.

High Jump

—Keon Carbin, eighth, 5-06.

Pole Vault

—Blayne Jones, third, 10-06.

Long Jump

—Keon Carbin, seventh, 20-2.5

Girls

200-meter run

—Arianna Jones, seventh, 28.89.

800-meter run

—Lauren Cantrelle, sixth, 2:41.96.

1,600-meter run

—Lauren Cantrelle, first, 5:26.87.

3,200-meter run

—Lauren Cantrelle, first, 12:31.67.

4x800-meter relay

—Abby Williams, Abby Dupuis, Linda Carpenter and Evalyn Blanc, 10th, 13:01.44.

Discus

—Grace Campbell, fourth, 92-06.75.

High Jump

—Ryleigh Arnold, eighth, 4-04.