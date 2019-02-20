Berwick run-rules Hanson Memorial 17-5

The Berwick Panthers routed Hanson Memorial 17-5 in five innings in Berwick Tuesday.

While Hanson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Berwick responded with eight runs in the bottom of the frame and added another in the second inning for a 9-1 lead. Hanson cut its deficit to 8-5 in the fourth, but Berwick added eight more runs in the bottom of the fifth. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Brett Williams led Berwick with a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs. Other top Berwick contributors were Barrett Hover, 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Mitchell Sanford, 1-for-3, a triple, two RBIs and two runs; Ethan Nguyen, 1-for-3, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Seth Giroir, 1-for-2, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Seth Canty, 1-for-3, two RBIs and a run; Zeph Hoffpauir, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Chad Lagrange, an RBI and a run.

Zeph Delatte earned the win. In four innings, he surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks, one hit batter and fanned one. Lagrange pitched an inning of relief and fanned three.

Monday, Berwick fell to Ascension Catholic 5-4 in a battle of state champions.

Berwick is the defending Class 3A state champion, while Ascension Catholic won the Division IV title a year ago.

While Berwick took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, Ascension Catholic rallied with four runs in the top of the third. Berwick tied the score at 4 in the bottom of the third, and the score remained the same until Ascension Catholic pushed across the eventual game winning run in the top of the sixth.

Hunter Landry suffered the loss in relief. In 4.1 innings, he surrendered one unearned run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Canty started the game for Berwick and in 2.2 innings, he surrendered four earned runs on two hits with six walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

Hover led Berwick with a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base. Other top Berwick contributors were Landry, 2-for-4; Sanford, 1-for-3, a triple and a run; and Hoffpauir and Nguyen, each 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Saturday, Berwick defeated Morgan City 12-4 in a six-inning contest at Morgan City’s jamboree.

Berwick (1-1) will return to action Thursday when it hosts South Terrebonne at 7 p.m. in the Tri-City Baseball Classic.

MCHS falls

to New Iberia

New Iberia routed Morgan City Tuesday 12-1 in five innings in New Iberia.

Chris Pitre suffered the loss.

Offensively, William LaRocca led Morgan City with a 2-for-2 performance with two stolen bases and a run, while Dylan Tingle was 1-for-2 with a double.

Morgan City will return to action Thursday when it hosts Hanson at 7 p.m. in opening-day action of the Tri-City Baseball Classic.

Patterson edges

John Ehret

Reid Perkins stole home in the bottom of the seventh as Patterson recorded a 6-5 walk-off victory against John Ehret in the Lumberjacks’ season opener at home.

Perkins, who reached base on a one-out single in the seventh, advanced to second and third on an error before stealing home with two outs to end the game.

He also was the winning pitcher in relief. In 2.1 innings, he surrendered one hit and fanned six.

Joseph Larson began the game for Patterson, and in 4.2 innings, he surrendered five earned runs on 10 hits with one walk, two hit batters and five strikeouts.

Early on, John Ehret took a 2-0 lead in the first and extended its advantage to as much as 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Patterson scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth to tie the game at 5.

Dylan Fabre led Patterson with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs, while Perkins was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run. Other top Patterson contributors were Noah Bryant, 1-for-4 with a triple and a run; Randy Paul, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Jonathan Cheely, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Saturday, Patterson finished 2-0 in Morgan City's Jamboree with a 7-0 win against Franklin and a 2-0 victory against Hanson.

Patterson (1-0) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Westgate at 7 p.m. in opening-day action of the Tri-City Baseball Classic. Westgate was a Class 4A semifinalist a year ago.

CCHS wins

season opener

Trent Hillen drove in the eventual game-winning run via a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning, and Central Catholic defeated St. John 2-1 in Plaquemine Monday.

Central Catholic previously had led 1-0 after scoring a run in the top of the third inning before St. John, the defending Division IV state runner-up, tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Caleb Menina earned the win as he tossed a three-hitter. In seven innings, he surrendered one earned run with one walk, one hit batter and fanned eight.

Offensively, Grant Stansbury led Central Catholic with a 2-for-2 performance. Other top Central Catholic hitters were Philip Guarisco, 2-for-3 with a run; Bryce Grizzaffi, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; Hunter Daigle, 1-for-4, a double and a run; and Hillen, an RBI.

Saturday, Central Catholic won two three-inning games at Central Lafourche’s jamboree, defeating Central Lafourche 5-0 and South Lafourche 4-0.

Central Catholic (1-0) will return to action Thursday when it hosts East St. John at 7 p.m. in opening-day action of the Tri-City Baseball Classic.