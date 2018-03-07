Berwick High School's Kenan Jones received a visitor at track and field practice Monday from Chet Broussard, who stopped by to congratulate Jones on breaking his school-record high jump mark. Broussard was the long-time record holder with a mark at 6 feet, 9 inches, a record he set in 1982. Jones broke that mark Friday at the E.D. White Catholic Relays with a leap of 6 feet, 9.25 inches. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Paul Gilder)

Berwick record holders meet

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:03pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo below)

