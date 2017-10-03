Berwick receives votes in 3A poll

Berwick High School received votes again this week in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll.

The Panthers (4-1) routed Ascension Episcopal Friday 49-15. Ascension Episcopal was ranked No. 9 last week in Class 2A but fell out the top 10 this week and received 10 votes in the latest poll.

Berwick will open District 8-3A play Friday when it travels to face Erath in a 7 p.m. contest.

De La Salle (4-0) remained the top-ranked team in Class 3A. The Cavaliers received six first-place votes and 115 points.

In Class 4A, Morgan City’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic, slipped from No. 6 to No. 10 in this week’s rankings after falling to South Lafourche a week ago. The Terriers received 29 points this week.

There is a new No. 1 team in Class 4A as McDonogh 35 takes the top spot this week. The Roneagles (4-1), ranked second a week ago, received 109 points and six first-place votes.

In Class 1A, Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, Lafayette Christian, remained ranked No. 4 in the latest poll. The Knights (5-0), who defeated Central Catholic 48-7 last week, received 82 points.

Logansport (5-0) remained Class 1A’s top-ranked team. The squad earned 10 first-place votes and 119 points.

Below are the complete Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls for Classes 5A-1A. First-place votes are denoted by parenthesis:

CLASS 5A

Record Pts PV

1, West Monroe (6) 5-0 111 1

2, John Curtis (3) 4-1 104 2

3, Evangel (1) 3-1 96 3

4, Rummel 4-0 92 4

5, Acadiana 5-0 85 5

6, Scotlandville 5-0 75 6

7, Covington 5-0 64 9

8, Catholic-B.R. 4-1 39 10

9, Barbe 4-1 36 7

10, St, Amant 5-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 25, Zachary 9, East Ascension 5, Hahnville 4, John Ehret 3, Sulphur 3.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts PV

1, McDonogh 35 (6) 4-1 109 2

2, Warren Easton (3) 3-1 101 1

3, Benton (1) 5-0 99 3

4, Plaquemine 4-1 90 4

5, St. Thomas More 4-1 81 5

6, Karr 4-1 72 7

7, Lakeshore 5-0 67 8

8, Rayne 4-0 55 10

9 Woodlawn-Shreve. 4-1 35 NR

10, Vandebilt Catholic 4-1 29 6

Others receiving votes: Neville 18, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 6, Northwood-Shreveport 4, DeRidder 3, Leesville 3, Westgate 2, Salmen 2, Carencro 1, Bastrop 1, Teurlings Catholic 1, Parkview Baptist 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts PV

1, De La Salle (6) 4-0 115 1

2, University (3) 5-0 113 3

3, Sterlington (1) 5-0 99 4

4, West Feliciana 4-1 21 5

5, Iowa 5-0 80 6

6, St. Charles Catholic 4-1 61 3

7, Jena 5-0 60 8

8, St. James 4-1 38 7

9, Union Parish 4-1 36 9

10, Northwest 4-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 29, Berwick 12, Albany 7, Richwood 5, Jennings 3.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts PV

1, Notre Dame (10) 4-0 119 1

2, Amite (1) 5-0 106 2

3, Welsh 4-0 101 6

4, Ferriday 5-0 88 5

5, Mangham 5-0 77 6

6, Catholic-N.I. 4-1 61 7

7, Riverside 1-3 56 4

8, Many 3-2 54 8

9, St. Helena 4-1 30 10

10, Newman 5-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Dunham 23, Kinder 12, Ascension Episcopal 10, Episcopal-B.R. 3.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts PV

1, Logansport (10) 5-0 119 1

2, Kentwood (1) 4-1 99 2

3, Opelousas Catholic 4-1 89 3

4, Lafayette Christian 5-0 82 4

5, Haynesville 3-2 79 5

6, Oak Grove 4-1 67 6

7, Ouachita Christian 4-1 57 7

8, Elton 4-0 48 8

9, Oberlin 4-1 41 9

10, Cedar Creek 5-0 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic 33, St. Mary’s 18, Catholic-P.C. 4, Varnado 3, Covenant Christian Academy 2.

(Courtesy of www.bayoupreps.com)