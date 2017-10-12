Berwick re-enters 3A top 10

The Berwick High School Panthers re-entered the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A Top 10 this week at No. 9.

Berwick (5-1), which received votes a week ago, re-entered the top 10 after routing Erath 55-19 in both teams’ District 8-3A opener last week.

Berwick received 34 points this week. The Panthers will continue district play Friday when they travel to face Kaplan.

De La Salle remained Class 3A’s top-ranked squad. The Cavaliers (5-0) received 115 points and six first-place votes.

Meanwhile, Morgan City’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic, is ranked No. 8 this week in Class 4A, up two spots from a week ago. The Terriers (5-1) received 50 points. Vandebilt Catholic will travel to Morgan City Thursday for a nondistrict contest against Central Catholic.

Another of Morgan City’s District 7-4A opponents, E.D. White, also received votes in this week’s 4A poll. The Cardinals picked up eight votes.

Warren Easton moved up to Class 4A’s No. 1 spot this week. Easton (4-1) received 109 points and seven first-place votes.

In Class 1A, Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, Lafayette Christian Academy, remained ranked No. 4 this week. The Knights (6-0) received 86 points.

Logansport (6-0) remained Class 1A’s top-ranked squad as it received 119 points and nine first-place votes.

Below are the latest prep polls for classes 5A-1A. First-place votes are indicated by parentheses.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Pvs

1, West Monroe (6) 6-0 111 1

2, John Curtis (3) 5-1 105 2

3, Evangel (1) 4-1 103 3

4, Acadiana 6-0 92 5

5, Scotlandville 6-0 83 6

6, Covington 6-0 72 7

7, Rummel 4-1 52 4

8, St. Amant 6-0 51 10

9, Barbe 5-1 46 9

10, Zachary 4-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic-BR 14, East Ascen-sion 14, Ruston 8, John Ehret 4, Hahnville 3, Sulphur 1, Holy Cross 1, Ouachita 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Pvs

1, Warren Easton (7) 4-1 109 2

2, Benton (3) 6-0 106 3

3, Karr 5-1 94 6

4, Plaquemine 5-1 91 4

5, St. Thomas More 5-1 84 5

6, Lakeshore 6-0 71 7

7, McDonogh 35 4-2 67 1

8, Vandebilt Catholic 5-1 50 10

9, Northwood-Shrev. 4-2 24 NR

10, Woodlawn-BR 5-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Neville 12, Rayne 19, E.D. White Catholic 8, Teurlings Catholic 7, Salmen 7, DeRid-der 6, Leesville 5, Carencro 3, Parkview Baptist 3, Woodlawn-Shreveport 2.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Pvs

1, De La Salle (6) 5-0 115 1

2, University (3) 6-0 113 2

3, Sterlington (1) 6-0 99 3

4, West Feliciana 5-1 21 4

5, Iowa 6-0 80 5

6, St. Charles 5-1 61 6

7, Jena 6-0 60 7

8, St. James 5-1 38 8

9, Berwick 5-1 34 NR

10, Richwood 4-2 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 12, Donaldsonville 9, Northwest 7, Caldwell Parish 6, Albany 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Pvs

1, Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1

2, Amite 6-0 108 2

3, Welsh 4-0 101 3

4, Catholic-NI 5-1 81 6

5, Many 4-2 73 8

6, Ferriday 5-1 60 4

7, St. Helena 5-1 53 9

8, Newman 6-0 51 10

9. Riverside 1-3 48 7

10, Mangham 5-1 43 5

Others receiving votes: Dunham 19, Ascension Episcopal 12, Kinder 4, Episcopal-B.R. 4.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Pvs

1, Logansport (9) 6-0 119 1

2, Kentwood (1) 5-1 99 2

3, Opelousas Catholic 5-1 92 3

4, Lafayette Christian 6-0 86 4

5, Haynesville 4-2 78 5

6, Oak Grove 5-1 72 6

7, Cedar Creek 6-0 58 10

8, Oberlin 5-1 49 9

9, Ascension Catholic 6-0 44 NR

10, St. Mary’s 5-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Elton 21, Ouachita Christian 18, Catholic-PC 10, West St John 5, Varnado 3, St. Ed-mund 1.

(Courtesy of www.theadvocate.com/sports)