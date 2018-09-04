Berwick High School's Josh Jones hurdles Morgan City High School's Deandre Grogan during the teams' season opener in Berwick Friday. Berwick defeated Morgan City 34-7. Jones had three touchdowns. Berwick will return to action Friday, traveling to face Northwest, while Morgan City will host Hanson Memorial. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Berwick pummels Morgan City 34-7
Berwick ran past Morgan City 34-7 in both teams’ season opener Friday in Berwick.
The Panthers led 14-0 at halftime and used three second-half turnovers to pull away from the Tigers.
“We played hard in the first half, but again, just like last week against Patterson, we gave them the football and they made plays,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “We’re not there yet. We’re still behind the eight ball. We have to learn to overcome ourselves.”
Morgan City had six turnovers Friday.
Berwick’s Josh Jones intercepted Morgan City’s wildcat quarterback, Devonta Grogan, and raced 80 yards for a touchdown with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter. Seth Canty added the extra point kick for a 21-0 Berwick lead.
After another Morgan City fumble deep in Tigers territory, Berwick (1-0) wasted little time getting into the end zone again. Jones and quarterback Mitchell Sanford took turns running the football before Sanford crashed in on a 1-yard scoring run with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter as Berwick extended its lead to 28-0.
Morgan City (0-1) turned the ball over for the third straight possession, fumbling with 5:14 remaining in the third. Berwick converted again, this time on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sanford to Barrett Hover for a 34-0 lead with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Sanford was 7-of-16 passing for 131 yards and a score, while Hover was the team’s leading receiver with four receptions for 96 yards and a score. Jones was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
“We were able to stop their big plays, and we got some of our own,” Berwick Coach Mike Walker said. “We also wanted to establish the run, and Josh Jones had a hell of a game. Even Mitchell had a good night running the ball.”
Sanford carried nine times for 66 yards and a score.
Berwick rushed for 210 yards as a team.
“We’re also out of shape,” Stroud said. “We have so many guys playing both ways, and by the fourth quarter, we’re done. We have been competitive until we get tired, and we’re going to have to fix it.”
Morgan City scored late in the late in the third quarter on Tate Alcina’s 37-yard pass to Hayden Barron with 1:26 remaining in the quarter.
Alcina was 4-of-10 passing for 38 yards with an interception, while Grogan was 2-of-3 passing for 54 yards and an interception. Khai Hartley was 2-of-2 passing for 22 yards to close out the game.
Jones had two first-half touchdown runs to give the Panthers a 14-0 halftime lead. His first score was a 23-yard run where he leaped over a defenders head and into the end zone, and he added a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Berwick travels to Northwest Friday, while Morgan City will host Hanson Memorial.
BHS MCHS
First downs: 17 10
Rushing yards: 210 93
Passing yards: 126 114
Total yards: 336 207
A-C-HI 16-7-1 15-8-2
Score by Quarters
BHS 7 7 20 0 --34
MCHS 0 0 7 0 - 7
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
BHS: Josh Jones 23-yd. run
(Seth Canty kick) 1:58.
2nd Quarter
BHS: Jones 14-yd. run. (Canty
kick good) 4:11
3rd Quarter
BHS: Jones 80-yd. interception
return (Canty kick good) 7:21.
BHS: Mitchell Sanford 1-yd.
run (Canty kick good) 5:20
MCHS: Hayden Barron 37-yd.
pass from Tate Alcina (Andy
Rangel kick) 1:26
Individual Stats
Morgan City
Rushing
Mitchell Mancuso, 8-29;
Devonta Grogan, 7-24; Hayden
Barron, 2-2; Alcina, 6-20; Dylan
Tingle, 1-2; Noah Sierra, 1-3;
Kerwin Francois, 2-21; Matthew
Griffin, 2-(-4).
Passing
Tate Alcina, 4-10-1, 38 yds.;
Devonta Grogan, 2-3-1, 54 yds.;
Khai Hartley, 2-2-0, 22 yds.
Receiving
Devonta Grogan, 1-14.; Mitchell
Mancuso, 2-2; Kerwin Francois,
1-40; Barron, 2-49, 1 TD; Matthew
Griffin, 1-14; Deandre Grogan,
1-22.
Berwick
Rushing
Josh Jones, 14-93, 2 TDs;
Mitchell Sanford, 9-66, 1 TD;
Keyon Singleton, 6-44; Hayden
Seneca, 2 -7.
Passing
Mitchell Sanford, 7-16-1, 131
yds., 1 TD and 1 Int.
Receiving
Barrett Hover, 4-96, 1 TD;
Josh Jones, 1-9 yds; Kaeden
Thomas, 1-6 yds; Hayden Landry,
1-15 yds.