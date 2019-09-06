Berwick, Patterson win week 1 contests

Berwick and Patterson were the Tri-City area's Friday night week 1 prep football winners.

Berwick made the short trip to Morgan City and came away with a 39-0 victory, while Patterson hosted West St. May and was victorious, 14-12.

Central Catholic fell to Loreauville 19-14 in week 1 action Thursday.

Week 2 action next Friday will feature Berwick and Morgan City playing home games, while Central Catholic and Patterson will hit the road. Berwick will host South Terrebonne, while Morgan City will welcome White Castle to town. Central Catholic will travel to Baldwin to face West St. Mary, and Patterson will hit the road to face Assumption in Napoleonville.

Below are other week 1 Friday scores from across the state, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Acadiana 28, Carencro 6

Airline 28, Ouachita Parish 20

Airline 28, Quachita Parish 20

Albany 68, Independence 44

Alexandria 35, Ferriday 22

Amite 28, Lutcher 21

Archbishop Rummel 7, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 3

Archbishop Shaw 51, Higgins 20

Ascension Catholic 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Ascension Episcopal 34, Erath 27

Assumption 20, Donaldsonville 0

Avoyelles 36, Beau Chene 28

Baker 49, Northeast 0

Barbe 44, LaGrange 13

Bastrop 42, Wossman 13

Baton Rouge Catholic 62, Parkview Baptist 7

Baton Rouge Episcopal 16, St. Michael 7

Belle Chasse 6, South Plaquemines 0

Ben Franklin 19, St. Martin's 18

Benton 33, Oak Grove 21

Block 26, Buckeye 7

Bogalusa 26, Istrouma 13

Bogue Chitto, Miss. 23, Springfield 20

Bossier 28, Madison 6

Bowling Green 50, Amite School, Miss. 0

Breaux Bridge 27, New Iberia 6

Brother Martin 28, C.E. Byrd 0

Brusly 22, Port Allen 21

Caldwell Parish 31, Holy Savior Menard 12

Calvary Baptist Academy 54, Rayville 8

Capitol 62, Glen Oaks 0

Captain Shreve 36, Green Oaks 8

Carroll 42, B.T. Washington 18

Centerville 50, Ascension Christian School 28

Central - B.R. 50, Mentorship Academy 7

Central Lafourche 49, White Castle 36

Central Private 32, Covenant Christian Academy 0

Chalmette 43, Archbishop Hannan 42, OT

Country Day 28, East Jefferson 20

Covington 40, Franklinton 17

DeRidder 27, South Beauregard 3

Delhi Charter 25, Delta Charter 18

Destrehan 38, Bonnabel 16

Dunham 32, Woodlawn (BR) 0

Dutchtown 41, Northshore 7

E.D. White 14, Vandebilt Catholic 6

East Ascension 40, Zachary 31

East Feliciana 30, West Feliciana 28

East Iberville 22, Slaughter 0

East St. John 47, West Jefferson 7

Evangel Christian Academy 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

G.W. Carver 35, St. Amant 27

Grand Lake 20, North Central 16

Gueydan 14, Sci Academy 13

Hahnville 28, Denham Springs 0

Hammond 23, Salmen 7

Haughton 46, Red River 7

Haynes Academy 28, Ecole Classique 0

Hebron Christian, Miss. 22, Ben's Ford 14

Helen Cox 30, Sophie B. Wright 24

Highland Baptist 50, Houma Christian 6

Huntington 47, Plain Dealing 21

Iota 37, Iowa 12

Jackson Prep, Miss. 27, Oak Forest 19

Jena 32, Franklin Parish 7

Jesuit 24, Terrebonne 7

Kaplan 32, Franklin 12

Kenner Discovery Health Science 44, Fisher 0

LaSalle 19, Beekman 12

Lafayette 66, Jeanerette 20

Lafayette Christian Academy 7, Westgate 0

Lake Arthur 28, Basile 26

Lakeshore 48, Fontainebleau 41

Lakeside 54, Lincoln Preparatory School 41

Lakeview 60, Ringgold 8

Landry/Walker 18, Lake Area New Tech Early College 6

Leesville 48, Jennings 41, OT

Live Oak 35, Ponchatoula 14

Loranger 29, Riverdale 0

Loyola College Prep 17, Cedar Creek 2

Mamou 32, Merryville 20

Mandeville 65, Poplarville, Miss. 35

Mangham 34, Rosepine 26

Marksville 35, Bunkie 14

Montgomery 52, Grant 24

Neville 21, Ruston 20

Newman 41, Lusher Charter 15

North Caddo 26, Homer 6

North DeSoto 29, Natchitoches Central 26

North Webster 21, Haynesville 10

Notre Dame 48, Church Point 6

Oberlin 34, Pine Prairie 0

Opelousas Catholic 34, Opelousas 0

Ouachita Christian 49, Arcadia 14

Parkway 48, Minden 28

Peabody 27, General Trass (Lake Providence) 25

Pearl River 40, Pope John Paul II 2

Pickering 54, Lena Northwood 8

Pine 41, Sumner 21

Pineville 27, Southwood 26

Plaquemine 38, Livonia 7

Pointe Coupee Catholic 46, DeQuincy 22

Port Barre 14, Tara 8

Prairie View 50, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6

Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 28, Northlake Christian 0

Richwood 26, Woodlawn (SH) 14

Saint Paul's 52, McMain 0

Sam Houston 34, Washington-Marion 12

Scotlandville 68, McKinley 7

Shreveport Northwood 51, Mansfield 20

Silliman 36, Centreville Aca., Miss. 6

South Pike, Miss. 42, Kentwood 0

South Terrebonne 31, H.L. Bourgeois 14

Southern Lab 45, Belaire 6

Southside 63, Northside 3

St. Charles Catholic 31, South Lafourche 3

St. Edmund Catholic 32, Vinton 18

St. Helena Central 30, Broadmoor 7

St. James 28, West St. John 8

St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 59, Glenbrook 16

St. Louis 41, Crowley 38

St. Martinville 25, Cecilia 12

St. Mary's 36, Tensas 0

St. Thomas More 28, Holy Cross 7

Sterlington 43, Logansport 7

Tallulah 56, Delta Streets, Miss. 30

Teurlings Catholic 35, Comeaux 14

Thibodaux 43, Riverside Academy 31

Tioga 35, Westlake 21

Union Parish 34, Many 18

University (Lab) 20, John Ehret 6

Vermilion Catholic 43, New Iberia Catholic 32

Ville Platte 34, Sacred Heart 14

Walker 38, Madison Prep 30

Welsh 20, Rayne 16

West Monroe 37, Ridgeway, Tenn. 7

West Ouachita 41, Bolton 20

Westminster Christian 26, Delcambre 14

Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 43, Riverdale Academy 42

Winnfield 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 25

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/