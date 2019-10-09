Berwick, Patterson to meet in District 9-3A opener

Berwick and Patterson High schools will begin District 9-3A play Thursday when they meet at Berwick High School.

The teams, which will be playing for the Brag Rag, both come into the game with 2-3 records and coming off wins a week ago to snap three-game losing streaks.

Patterson defeated Morgan City, 56-23, while Berwick topped Cohen College Prep, 41-14.

“Anytime you win, you get a little momentum, and it helps the moral of the team. … We got to go play good football, and be good on offense, defense and special teams,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said.

As for Berwick, Jones said, “They still got a lot of talent and they can move the football.”

Jones coached the current sophomores through seniors on the Berwick High squad when they were at Berwick Junior High before taking over at Patterson prior to last season.

“They have a great offensive scheme,” Jones said. “(Keyon) Singleton’s one of the best running backs in the district, and Reed Gonzales, the quarterback, does a good job distributing the football.”

On the other side of the ball, Jones said the Panthers play well.

“So it should be a heck of a ball game,” he said.

Berwick Coach Mike Walker said Patterson is a “pretty athletic” team.

“They’re closer to the old Patterson teams,” he said. “They have a big offensive line, and they’re fairly athletic on the skill positions. They’re well-coached, and they’re doing a better job of playing sound football.”

Heading into the matchup, Patterson’s run game is led by Allen Langston, who has rushed 70 times for 381 yards with five touchdowns, while Kyler Paul has 27 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson quarterback Tylon Walton has completed 16 of 39 passes for 218 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Elijah Williams is his leading receiver with four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while Kai Schexnayder has 13 catches for 104 yards and a score.

For Berwick, Singleton leads the ground game with 90 carries for 606 yards and eight touchdowns, while Gonzales has 46 carries for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gonzales has completed 30 of 59 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Seth Canty is his leading receiver with 19 catches for 171 yards.