Berwick High School placed sixth in team scoring in Division II at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field State Meet at LSU Feb. 16. The Panthers won state in the 4x200-meter relay, and Matthew Legendre was runner-up in the shot put. Above, on the first row is Alvin Jones, left, and Josh Jones. On the second row are Donte Short, Keyon Singleton and Legendre. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick Panthers place sixth at indoor state track and field meet

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 3:50pm

