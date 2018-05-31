Berwick leads area with three first-team All-District 8-3A selections

Staff Report

Berwick High School led the area softball teams with three first-team All-District 8-3A selections.

The Lady Panthers’ pitcher Morgan Toups and utility selections Alyssa Gray and Maddie Carline made the top squad.

Toups had a 2-6 mark, while Gray batted .516. Carline finished the district season with a .400 batting average.

Berwick had four second-team selections: pitcher Bronwyn Colbert, second baseman Hannah Henry, utility selection Maci Broussard and designated player Hannah Beadle.

Colbert had an ERA of 9.64, while Henry batted .500. Broussard batted .281 and Beadle hit .300.

Berwick’s honorable mention selection was Brittany Roberie.

Patterson had four second-team selections: pitcher Tapanga Haven, first baseman Kara Lawrence, shortstop Gabby Marcel and outfielder Emma Morgan.

Haven had an ERA of 7, while Lawrence batted .238, Marcel hit .481 and Morgan finished district play with a .263 batting average.

Shea Fontenot, Emmeli Smith and Makayla Knight each earned honorable mention honors for Patterson.

North Vermilion catcher Kaylee Lopez was named District Most Valuable Player, while Kaplan’s Shay Herpin is the league’s Coach of the Year.

On the academic all-district list, Patterson had five selections, while Berwick had three.

Patterson was represented by Madison Paul, Shea Fontenot, Haven, Smith and Morgan.

Berwick’s selections are: Roberie, Nicole Johnson and Henry.

Below is the complete all-district team and Berwick’s and Patterson’s academic all-district members:

First Team

Pitcher: Carina Chargois, Kaplan, 9, 7-1; Jodi Broussard, North Vermilion, 11, 7-0; Lexie Gisclair, Erath, 10, 4-3; and Morgan Toups, Berwick, 11, 2-6.

Catcher: Kaylee Lopez, North Vermilion, 12, .571.

First Base: Carrington Neveaux, Erath, 10, 4.83.

Second Base: Meryl Guidry, Kaplan, 11, .303.

Third Base: Amie Vincent, North Vermilion, 12, .367.

Shortstop: Kiley Naomi, North Vermilion, 12, .345.

Outfield: Kenzie Gaspard, Kaplan, 12, .444; Jacee Gainer, Erath, 11, .323; and Gabby Dupree, North Vermilion, 10, .441.

Utility: Maddie Carline, Berwick, 11, .400; Dawn Bruton, Kaplan, 12, .444; Alyssa Gray, Berwick, 11, .516; Chloe Landry, Erath, 11, .500; and Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion, 9, .423.

D.P.: Kailey Hebert, Kaplan, 10, .353.

District MVP: Kaylee Lopez, North Vermilion.

Coach of the Year: Shay Herpin, Kaplan.

Second Team

Pitcher: Tapanga Haven, Patterson, 12, 7.0; Miah Broussard, North Vermilion, 10, 1.65; and Bronwyn Colbert, Berwick, 9, 9.64.

Catcher: Jayden Baudoin, Kaplan, 10, .429.

First Base: Kara Lawrence, Patterson, 11, .238.

Second Base: Hannah Henry, Berwick, 12, .500.

Third Base: Kinley Duhon, Kaplan, 9, .348.

Shortstop: Gabby Marcel, Patterson, 10, .481.

Outfield: Erin Lotief, Kaplan, 10, .500; Brittany Primeaux, North Vermilion, 11, .238; and Emma Morgan, Patterson, 12, .263.

Utility: Amber Theriot, Erath, 10, .353; Lexi Broussard, Kaplan, 10, .292; Maci Broussard, Berwick, 11, .281; Rylee Vincent, Erath, 10, .278; and Holly Necaise, North Vermilion, 12, .273.

D.P.: Hannah Beadle, Berwick, 10, .300.

Honorable Mention

Patterson: Shea Fontenot, Emmeli Smith and Makayla Knight; Abbeville: Alexis Stelly, Cally Roper and Chelsea Baudin; Erath: Courtney Dubois, Madison Mouton, Mary LeBlanc, Kaitlyn Marceaux and Hannah Menard; Berwick: Brittany Roberie; Kaplan: Je’ Johnnie; and North Vermilion: Shelbee LeJeune.

Academic All-District

Berwick: Brittney Roberie, Nicole Johnson and Hannah Henry; Patterson: Madison Paul, Shea Fontenot, Tapanga Haven, Emmeli Smith and Emma Morgan; Kaplan: Kenzie Gaspard and Dawn Bruton; and North Vermilion: Kaylee Lopez, Amie Vincent and Holly Necaise.