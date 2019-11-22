Article Image Alt Text

Tri-City Area high school swim teams will compete at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet in Sulphur with preliminaries set for Wednesday and the finals on Thursday. Morgan City, Central Catholic and Berwick all will be in action, with Berwick High bringing the area's largest contingent. Berwick team members are, front row, Sam Kinchen, Abby Williams, Randi Joubert, Annemarie Campbell, Kaylee Percle and Grace Campbell. On the middle row are Luke Orlando, Kyleigh Arceneaux, Rustin Scarbrough and Clay Menard. On the back row are Carson Leblanc, Zach Campbell, Cade Toups and Gavin Baudion. (Submitted Photo/B.J. Castaneda)

Berwick leads area contingent at state swim meet

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 1:32pm

