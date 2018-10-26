Berwick to host Abbeville for homecoming

Berwick beat local District 8-3A rival Patterson 35-21 in last week but lost two key contributors to injury with Abbeville coming town Friday for homecoming.

Senior linebacker Rustin Ratcliff and senior receiver/defensive back Keyon Singleton are out for the remainder of the season,” Berwick Coach Mike Walker said.

“It was a good team win for us last Friday,” Walker said. “But we did get banged up a little. We lost Keyon and Rustin, and they were having great years for us. Rustin was our leading tackler and the heart and soul of our defense. He will be tough to replace. Keyon was our home run threat on offense and a good corner. We’ve had to step up this week in practice.”

Berwick (3-5, 1-2) used big plays to stun the Lumberjacks. Berwick scored on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter.

The second quarter belonged to the Panthers.

Quarterback Mitchell Sanford hit running back Josh Jones on a wheel route for a 38-yard touchdown pass to extend the Panthers’ lead to 21-7, and then Sanford hooked up with receiver Barrett Hover behind the Patterson defense for a 73-yard touchdown pass at the 5:22 mark to take a three-score lead at 28-7.

Mitchell Sanford was 5-of-10 passing for 156 yards with three scores. Sanford has completed 80-of-152 passes for 1,207 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Hover had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Jones had two receptions for 64 yards and two scores.

Hover has 36 receptions for 631 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

Jones did most of the damage on the ground, rushing 23 times for 191 yards and a touchdown. Jones has rushed 152 times for 1,199 yards and 14 scores.

Abbeville (3-5, 0-4) lost to North Vermilion at home last week.

The Wildcats’ passing game is led by quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien. The sophomore has completed 19-of-49 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown.

However, Abbeville is a running team. Deion Williams is the leading rusher with 574 yards and seven touchdowns, while Tavion Menard and Braeden Williams have 507 and 428 yards, respectively.

“Abbeville does a good job of running the double slot option,” Walker said. “We have to play discipline, assignment football.”

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Additional reporting by The Abbeville Meridional.