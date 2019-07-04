Powerlifting award winners were, kneeling, Jude Guarisco. Standing, from left, are Ethan Blanchard, Natalie Kinchen, Alvin Jones, Tristan McGonagill, Braxton Laurent, Claire Rentrop, Katy Lousteau and Mikah Ortiz. Not pictured is Blake Turner, Justin Arceneaux, Grace Campbell and Brooklyn Taylor. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Boys bowling team award winners were, from left, Scott Price, Isaaiah Williams, Kyle Valdez, Ethan Blanchard, Jackson Kenney and Cameron Kelly. Not pictured is Micah Lodrigue. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Girls basketball award winners were, from left, Lauren Skinner, Maci Broussard, Madison Billiot, Tia Whitehead, Madison Carline, Arianna Jones, Sam Kinchen and Tamera Whitehead. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Tennis award recipients were, front row from left, Gracie Ross, Natalie Mayon, Gabrielle Robicheaux, Megan Lipari, Lindsie Giroir, Giuliana Spitale, Kierah Paul and Miranda Rodriguez. On the back row are Ethan Blanchard, Angelo Spitale, Tyler Thibodeaux, Cruiz Crawford, Blake Pennison and Joshua Sanford. Not pictured is Taylor Campos. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School sports awards winners
Berwick High School held its spring sports awards ceremony in mid-May at the Berwick Civic Complex. Below are some of the award winners.