Outdoor track and field honorees were, first row, Josh Jones. Kneeling from left are Alvin Jones, Kyle Valdez, Barrett Hover, Blake Pennison, Darby Frickey, Tristan McGonagill and Brett Bearb. On the third row are Abby Williams, Lauren Cantrelle, Arianna Jones, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Ryleigh Arnold, Tia Whitehead, Tamera Whitehead, Keon Carbin, Milton Barrilleaux, Keyon Singleton and Donte Short. On the back row are Julius Ziegler, Natalie Kinchen, Gracie Bazare, Bree Davis, Cruiz Crawford and Matthew Legendre. Not pictured are Grace Campbell, Maya McGinnis, Micah Lodrigue, Blayne Jones and Blake Turner. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Jaci Lynch was among the girls bowling award winners. Not pictured are Anne Marie Orlando and Shelby Rockenbaugh and Kora McCorkle. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Softball award winners were, from left, Bronwyn Colbert, Morgan Toups, Maci Broussard, Ashlynn Fitter, Madison Carline, Mikah Ortiz and Alyssa Gray. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
The Division II state champion boys indoor track and field 4x200-meter relay was honored with rings. Team members are, from left, Keyon Singleton, Josh Jones, Alvin Jones and Donte Short. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Top Cats award winners are, kneeling from left, Shebli Fontenot, Isabella Lodrigue, Bree Davis, Sydney Besse, Abbie Cantrell and Kathleen Carpenter. Standing, are Emily Terrebonne, Madison Dinger, Christina Aman, Bronwyn Colbert, Zoe Johnson, Riley
Dubois, Brook Burgess, Sarah Domangue and Breanna Dupuis. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Cheerleaders honored were, from left, Maci Broussard, Gracie Ross, Alyssa Gray, Natalie Mayon, Megan Lipari and Claire Rentrop. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Boys basketball award winners are, from left, Alvin Jones, Hunter Seneca and Hilton Span. Not pictured are Dayton Clark and Blain Louviere. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School sports awards winners
Berwick High School held its spring sports awards in mid-May at the Berwick Civic Complex. Below are some of the award winners.