Berwick High School held its spring athletic awards ceremony in mid-May at the Berwick Civic Complex. Madison Carline and Barrett Hover were named the school's Female and Male Athletes of the year, respectively. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School's 4.0 composite academic all-state athletes were recognized during the school's spring awards ceremony in mid-May. Award winners are, from left, Hunter Seneca, Gracie Bazare, Lauren Cantrelle, Madison Billiot, Madison Carline, Alyssa Gray, Megan Soileau and Morgan Toups. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School's Tommy Bourgeois Scholarship winners are Alyssa Gray and Mitchell Sanford. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School's baseball team was recognized during the school's spring sports awards ceremony. Honorees were, kneeling from left, Reed Gonzales and Rustin Ratcliff. On the second row are Hunter Landry, Brett Williams, Ethan Nguyen, Zeph Delatte, Chad LaGrange, Barrett Hover, Seth Giroir, Peyton Anslem, Seth Canty, Shayne Berger and Clay Menard. On the back row are Mitchell Sanford, Hunter Seneca and Zeph Hoffpauir. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Berwick High School sports awards
