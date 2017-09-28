Berwick High School football drops out of 3A Top 10

The Berwick High School football team fell from the top 10 of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll this week but is still receiving votes.

The Panthers, who suffered their first loss of the season a week ago, falling to Newman, 37-27, received 11 votes this week.

Newman received four votes in Class 2A this week.

Berwick’s week five opponent, Ascension Episcopal, is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A this week, up a spot from a week ago. The Blue Gators (4-0) received 46 points.

De La Salle (6-0) remained the top team in the Class 3A poll with 115 points and six first-place votes.

In Class 4A, Morgan City High School’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic, is ranked No. 6. The Terriers (4-0) received 76 votes this week.

Warren Easton (3-0) moved up to No. 1 this week in Class 4A. The squad received 116 points and nine first-place votes.

In Class 1A, Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe and this week’s opponent, Lafayette Christian Academy, moved up to No. 4 in the rankings. The Knights (4-0) received 82 points.

Logansport (4-0) remained Class 1A’s top team. The squad received 119 points and nine first-place votes.

Below are the complete polls for Classes 5A-1A. First-place votes are denoted by parenthesis.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1, West Monroe (6) 4-0 114 1

2, John Curtis (3) 3-1 102 2

3, Evangel (1) 2-1 101 3

4, Rummel 3-0 89 4

5, Acadiana 4-0 80 5

6, Scotlandville 4-0 74 6

7, Barbe 4-0 63 7

8, Zachary 3-1 49 8

9, Covington 4-0 44 9

10, Catholic-BR 3-1 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 23, St. Amant 5, Sulphur 4, John Ehret 3, East Ascension 2, Ouachita 2, Hahnville 1, Destrehan 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1, Warren Easton (9) 3-0 116 2

2, McDonogh 35 3-1 103 3

3, Benton (1) 4-0 86 4

4, Plaquemine 3-1 85 5

5, St. Thomas More 3-1 83 1

6, Vandebilt Catholic 4-0 76 6

7, Karr 3-1 65 8

8, Lakeshore 4-0 66 9

9, Neville 2-2 31 NR

10, Rayne 3-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Carencro 19, Teurlings Catholic 13, Woodlawn-Shreveport 13, Leesville 8, Northwood-Shreveport 5, Carver 3.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1, De La Salle (6) 3-0 115 1

2, University (3) 4-0 112 3

3, St. Charles 4-0 95 4

4, Sterlington (1) 4-0 89 5

5, West Feliciana 3-1 81 2

6, Iowa 4-0 69 6

7, St. James 4-0 66 7

8, Jena 4-0 53 8

9, Union Parish 3-1 30 NR

10, Northwest 3-1 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 14, Berwick 11, Jennings 11, Richwood 4, Albany 4.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1, Notre Dame (9) 3-0 119 1

2, Amite (1) 3-0 105 2

3, Welsh 3-0 92 6

4, Riverside 1-2 88 4

5, Ferriday 4-0 84 7

6, Mangham 4-0 65 8

7, Catholic-NI 3-1 60 3

8, Many 2-2 54 5

9, Ascension Episcopal 4-0 46 10

10, St. Helena 3-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Dunham 15, Kinder 13, Newman 4, Northeast 4, Episcopal-B.R. 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1, Logansport (9) 4-0 119 1

2, Kentwood (1) 3-1 99 2

3, Opelousas Catholic 3-1 89 3

4, Lafayette Christian 4-0 82 5

5, Haynesville 2-2 79 4

6, Oak Grove 3-1 67 6

7, Ouachita Christian 3-1 57 7

8, Elton 3-0 48 9

9, Oberlin 3-1 41 8

10, Covenant Christian 4-0 35 20

Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek 29, St. Mary’s 16, Ascension Catholic 14, Varnado 3, Catholic-PC 2.

