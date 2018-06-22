The Berwick High School baseball team, the 2018 Class 3A state champions, were recognized during the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting June 14. Above, five of the team's six seniors stand with their coaches and St. Mary Parish School Board President Michael Taylor. On the first row, from left, are Lucas Hatch, Kyle Pitre, Kyle Boudreaux and Taylor. On the back row are Berwick head coach Brandon Bravata, Denver Jenkins, Patrick Robertson and Berwick assistant coach Lud Henry. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
The Berwick High School boys track and field team, which finished as both the Division II Indoor State Runner-up and the Class 3A Outdoor State Runner- up, was recognized during the St. Mary Parish School Board's June meeting. Team members included, front row from left, Kyle Valdez, Keyon Singleton, Alvin Jones, Ian Valdez and head coach Paul Gilder. On the back row is assistant coach Chuck Boudreaux. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
Berwick High School baseball, track and field teams recognized
The Berwick High School baseball and track and field teams were recognized for their successful seasons at the St. Mary Parish School Board's meeting June 14.