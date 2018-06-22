Berwick High School baseball, track and field teams recognized

The Berwick High School baseball team, the 2018 Class 3A state champions, were recognized during the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting June 14. Above, five of the team's six seniors stand with their coaches and St. Mary Parish School Board President Michael Taylor. On the first row, from left, are Lucas Hatch, Kyle Pitre, Kyle Boudreaux and Taylor. On the back row are Berwick head coach Brandon Bravata, Denver Jenkins, Patrick Robertson and Berwick assistant coach Lud Henry. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)