Cade Thibodeaux, left, and Lucas Hatch of Berwick High School were named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Academic All-State Composite Football Team. They received their awards during halftime of the Class 3A State Championship game in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome last month. Student-athletes are awarded this honor by maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average throughout their four years of high school. Thibodeaux is the son of Mona and Gerald Thibodeaux, and Hatch is the son of Heidi and Todd Hatch. Jerry Crowe also received this honor but was unable to attend. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Heidi Hatch)

Berwick football players earn academic award

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 5:01pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

